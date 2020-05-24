STONINGTON — All dogs over six months owned by Stonington residents must be licensed by Tuesday, June 30, for the 2020-2021 year. Reminder post cards will be mailed on May 26. Due to the coronavirus, the Stonington Town Hall is not open to the public. All renewals must be done by mail or placed in the drop box at the town hall. A self-addressed stamped envelope with two stamps for the return of the license and tag must be included.
If the rabies information on the reminder card is not current, the updated rabies certificate must be included with the renewal card. The certificate will be returned with the license and tag.
The cost of a dog license is $8 for a neutered or spayed dog and $19 for non-altered dogs. The Governor’s Executive Order allows for no penalty to be imposed until July 31. After July 31, a penalty charge will be imposed of $1 per month for each month that the dog is not licensed.
For more information, call 860-535-5060.
