STONINGTON — A continued reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases locally has led Ledge Light Health District and the Connecticut Department of Health to downgrade the town's threat alert level to “orange” after the rate of transmission fell below 15 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since before Thanksgiving.
The community had just 28 suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 21 and March 6, according to data from the Connecticut Department of Health, and the town has continued to report declines for six consecutive weeks. Neighboring communities North Stonington and Groton continue to have a “red” alert regarding potential transmission of the virus.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said this week that the change in status is great news, but urged residents to continue to use social distancing guidelines as more members of the community were vaccinated.
“It’s definitely a step in the right direction, but we all need to do our part and continue to take precautions,” Chesebrough said.
According to the latest data, Stonington now has an infection rate of 10.8 per 100,000 after having 14 new cases per week in each of the past two weeks. North Stonington, which reported 11 new cases over the past two weeks, including just three cases in week ending March 6, is right on the cusp of returning to "orange" status.
Stonington had surpassed the threshold to be moved into "‘red" alert in early November before cases began to spike following the Thanksgiving and New Year holidays. The town reached a two-week high of 192 new cases on Jan. 16, but the number of cases has continued to decline each week since then.
Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, Stonington has reported a total of 972 cases among residents, and COVID-19 has been cited as a contributing factor in an estimated 27 deaths.
The community has also done well in regard to vaccinations, with 30.53% of all residents having received at least one dose as of Friday, including full vaccination for 75% of residents over the age of 75. Data shows that 14% of those ages 65 to 74 have been fully vaccinated and an additional 65% have had one dose, while 27% of those 55 to 64 have been fully vaccinated and another 12% have received the first dose.
Across Connecticut, 27.6% of residents have received a vaccine and 10.5% are fully vaccinated.
A timeline of proposed vaccination groups, local appointment opportunities and other vaccine information is available at https://www.stonington-ct.gov/home/news/vaccine-information-as-of-march-12-2021.
Reopening plans
For the town of Stonington, data is trending the right way as the community and state prepares for Phase 3 reopening on Friday. Under Phase 3, businesses will be allowed to return to 100% capacity subject to social distancing requirements, including wearing a mask when 6-foot distancing is not possible and maintaining 6 feet when feasible.
Stonington Town Hall reopened for full service, though residents are still encouraged to use the drop box, online services and mail documents when possible, and Stonington Public Schools formally began implementing the district’s phased return on Monday. Students in kindergarten and grades 1, 6 and 9 have each returned to in-person learning four days per week, and Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said last week that the goal is to have all students back for at least four days each week by April 25.
The phased return has been a concern to parents, however, and has led to a growing call for students to be phased in sooner as staff vaccination rates passed 80%. Members of the Board of Education on Thursday increased pressure on Riley, calling on his staff to develop a faster return schedule.
“I will go as far as saying that I am disappointed with this plan,” board member Farouk Rajab said. “My thinking, we’ve been talking for weeks about coming back to school at a faster pace. I don’t think this plan meets what we talked about.”
Superintendent of Schools Van Riley told members of the Board of Education last week that through a phased return, staff would welcome back 10th-graders as well on March 29, with all grades maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. The effort would give staff a chance to get vaccines and allow warmer weather to arrive, improving ventilation and affording students the ability to spend more time outside.
With these goals in mind, Riley said the plan is to have students in grades 2, 3, 11 and 12 return to the 4-day schedule on April 19, with grades 4, 5 and 8 returning on April 26. When the last students return, social distancing will be reduced to 3 feet and all students will be required to wear masks.
Members of the Board of Education expressed a desire to see students in elementary school return much sooner, however, with many saying they hoped to see all grades return by April vacation.
“If there is an opportunity to collapse that timeline, I'd like to see us do whatever we can do to get more kids back in a shorter period of time,” Board of Education Chairman Frank Todisco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.