STONINGTON — When 9-year-old Lucy Lawrence learned from Victoria Witte that the Stonington Community Center was seeking to produce 3D-printed masks for local health care workers, she knew immediately that she wanted to help.
Lucy had taken a 3D-printing class with Witte, who serves as the STEAM director at the COMO, in the center's Makerspace and wanted to use her skills, as well as the 3D printer she had received for Christmas, to aid doctors and nurses in the region who are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
"With the virus going around, I had heard about a lot of people who were getting sick and some were dying. I really wanted to do something to help," said Lucy, a fourth-grade student at Deans Mill Elementary School. "It's important that everyone do their part to try and help each other survive."
It's a big step up for Lucy, who joked last week that she has gone from making small toy dogs to face shields in a matter of months, but an important one for those who need proper physical protection equipment, or PPEs, to do thier job safely.
Lucy is one of a handful of kids in the community involved with the program, and the Stonington COMO is seeking new recruits and materials to try and provide ample face shields and supplies for health care workers and first responders. Beth-Ann Stewart, executive director of the COMO, said the program aims to provide medical-grade face shields to Lawrence+Memorial Hospital in New London, as well as to first responders in the community.
Stewart said the program, which Witte presented to her shortly after the center was forced to close to adhere with strict social-distancing recommendations, is a simple way for the center to be part of the global fight against coronavirus.
"This was a chance for the center to use the 3D equipment we already had to help the community and those who are on the front line," Stewart said. "We are part of a global effort. There are makers all over the world who are looking to give back and find a solution to the limited supply of PPEs that the country and region are facing."
That's where the center, and kids like Lucy, are making a difference. The COMO will use its Luzbot TAZ 6 3D printer and the Glowforge Plus laser-cutter to make the face shields, which Stewart said uses a design approved by Columbia University that was shared for public use to develop the shields.
Stewart said the concept was approved by the hospital after discussion with administrators. Each mask, once produced, is tested for quality control and placed in its own quarantine, an effort that assures the disease is not spread to health care workers unintentionally.
The center is seeking donations to aid in the building of both shields and an accompanying headband. Materials needed include 8.5-by-11-inch acetate transparency sheets, quarter-inch or wider elastic, quarter-inch or wider rubber bands, 2.85 mm PLA filament, and 2.85 mm PETG filament.
"Whether its donating materials, making a monetary donation or using their own equipment at home, there are so many ways the community can step up to help," Stewart said.
For Lucy and her father, Dylan Lawrence, taking part in the program was the right thing to do.
Dylan Lawrence said prior to joining the COMO effort, he was already working with the group Masks for Docs to try and help meet the protective equipment needs throughout the U.S. The nonprofit organization, which mobilizes volunteers and donations through its website, has a New London chapter and supports local health care workers.
Lawrence said he had seen the effort through a YouTube channel that his family follows, 3D Printing Nerd. When he asked his daughter if she would like to get involved, he said she took his advice and ran with it.
"As a father, I couldn't be more proud that my daughter would want to do this for her community," Lawrence said.
Lucy hopes to 3D-print at least 50 masks as part of the effort, and both she and her dad encouraged others to find a way to get involved.
Those in the community with a 3D printer are encouraged to print face shields and have them delivered to the Stonington COMO for assembly and distribution. Instructions and delivery requirements are available at www.thecomo.org/3d-print-ppe. For more information about the initiative and how to donate, visit www.thecomo.org/ppe.
For more information on Masks for Docs, visit masksfordocs.org.
