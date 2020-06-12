STONINGTON — The volunteer community organization S.H.A.R.E./Stonington Helps Area Residents in Emergency is holding a summer face mask photo contest for Stonington area youths. Those age 5 to 18 who live or go to school in Stonington, North Stonington and Groton are eligible. The contest aims to focus on the importance of wearing face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Entries should highlight examples of innovative, artistic and effective masks made or worn by local children.
The contest has three categories: selfies, a family group photo and a public service message video. In the first category, the judges will look for the most creative masks; the best homemade masks; the total look, with masks and matching outfits; masks supporting team spirit or sports; and the all-round best photograph or selfie. The other categories are for a staged family photo with masks and a 30-second-or-less public health video about the importance of social distancing and/or wearing face masks.
Winners will receive $50 gift cards to spend at local businesses. The deadline for the photo contest is Thursday, June 25, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit stoningtonhelps.com or email sharemaskcontest@gmail.com.
