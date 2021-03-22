STONINGTON — Students in grades 2 and 3 have returned to class four days per week as Stonington Public Schools continues efforts to bring back all students by April 5.
Staff at Dean's Mill School and West Vine Street School welcomed back students on Monday who had previously been learning via a hybrid model, which involved in-class learning two days and distance learning three days each week. The students joined those in kindergarten and first grade, who transitioned to the four-day learning model last week and returned to their original classrooms on Monday.
Sixth-graders and high school freshmen also returned to a four-day, in-person model last week. All students will continue to learn remotely on Wednesday's to allow for facility cleaning and disinfecting.
"All phases will be monitored to assess the need for any modifications moving forward over the next few weeks," Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said in a letter to parents. "Each principal has already shared a specific site plan with families."
The enhanced timeline comes after mounting pressure from parents and members of the Board of Education who felt further delays in seeing students return to class would have an adverse impact on mental health and student learning.
During a meeting on March 11, the Board of Education expressed concerns regarding the administrative team's initial proposal to phase students back in over two-week periods, with the final three grades returning to a four-day schedule beginning April 26. Members including Farouk Rajab, Heidi Simmons and Chairman Frank Todisco each said they were disappointed in the plan, which did not do enough to bring students back in a more expedited manner.
The board as a whole had asked Riley to present a restructured timeline for a faster return, one which would see the district bring all students back on at least a four-day schedule before April vacation. The district will be on spring break the week of April 12.
“If there is an opportunity to collapse that timeline, I'd like to see us do whatever we can do to get more kids back in a shorter period of time,” Todisco said during the meeting.
In response to the requests, the district's administrative team put together the updated timeline that was released to parents on Friday. Under the current plan, students in grades 4, 5, 7 and 10 will return to the four-day schedule next Monday, and students in grades 8, 11 and 12 will be the final group to return on April 5.
The district will continue to offer a distance learning option through the end of the school year, and those uncomfortable with the return are afforded the chance to use the distance learning option. Students were not given the option of using the two-day hybrid model once grades returned.
"Any student who is required to quarantine at the direction of the district or by an outside healthcare provider/health district will be allowed to participate in distance learning for the duration of the quarantine period," Riley said. "Families will not be afforded a distance learning accommodation for vacations."
In order to enhance transparency, the district has also developed a spreadsheet to aid families in monitoring cases by school community. The spreadsheet, which is available through the districts main website, provides the latest data regarding transmission in the district and is available for viewing only.
The data, which currently includes cases from March 1 on, there have been four recorded cases this month at Stonington High School and two others at the West Vine Street School. The data is based on confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 identified by the Ledge Light Health District, which is reported once per week.
"Contact tracing protocols will remain in place and are unchanged," the district wrote in a letter to parents. "All close contacts will continue to receive direct communication from the school district."
To view the district's COVID-19 transmission data and updated instructional plans, visit https://www.stoningtonschools.org/district/heatlh-updates-instruction-plans.
