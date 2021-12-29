STONINGTON — In an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut is working to distribute a limited number of iHealth test kits to municipalities for distribution, including providing 2,000 kits in Stonington.
With the program, Stonington residents can receive a test kit free of charge at various locations around town Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Those seeking a kit, each which contains two tests, are asked to keep it to two kits per household due to limited supply. Once a given location is out of tests, town officials said there will not be any more made available.
“We are asking that residents only take them if there is a significant concern or symptoms that suggest someone may have contracted the virus,” said Stonington First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough.
In addition to those designated for the general public, the state has purchased another one million iHealth kits that will be distributed to K-12 schools statewide. Distribution of those kits, which will also include a supply of N95 masks, will begin in January and continue through the school year as supplies last.
Kits may be obtained Thursday at Stonington Town Hall, 152 Elm St., from 1 to 4 p.m.; at the Pawcatuck Fire Department, 33 Liberty St., from 4 to 6 p.m.; and at the Stonington Police Department from 5 to 7 p.m. Kits will also be distributed Friday at the Stonington Borough Fire Department, 100 Main St., from 8 to 10 a.m.; at the Old Mystic Fire Department, 21 N. Stonington Road, from 8 to 10 a.m.; at Stonington Human Services, 166 S. Broad St., from 9 to 11 a.m.; and at the Mystic Fire Department, 34 Broadway Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m.
For more information on the iHealth antigen home test kits, visit ihealthlabs.com. For additional testing opportunities visit the town’s website at stonington-ct.gov.
— Jason Vallee
