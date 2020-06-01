STONINGTON — Athletic fields and tracks reopened last week and on Monday, the town was able to return to normal hours and eliminate appointments at the town's transfer station. If all goes according to plan, town hall will be formally reopened to the public next week.
Town facilities are beginning to open and will continue to do so in the coming weeks in accordance with the state's phased-in reopening plan under guidelines set forth by the Ledge Light Health District. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the hope is that the town will be able to get things rolling as quickly as possible without compromising safety or risking exposure of staff and residents to the coronavirus.
"It's going to be a bit different than what people might be used to," Chesebrough said. "We do still want to limit the number of people coming in and out of town hall, for example, so we are encouraging people to still conduct their business online and call ahead when possible."
The town began efforts last week when, after Connecticut saw success with the early part of phase 1, a decision was made on May 26 that it was safe to reopen the athletic playing fields, turf and track at Spellman Park, along with the tennis and basketball courts. Those using the park are asked to continue to use social distancing measures.
Officials said the town took a second step in reopening Monday when staff at the transfer station announced that the facility has opened under its normal June schedule. The facility closed for a week in late March after concerns regarding overuse and lack of social distancing, and had been available to residents and business owners by appointment-only since.
Staff at the facility said they are still requiring those coming to the facility to adhere to all social distancing guidelines and to be patient, as any increase in traffic could cause slight traffic. The need for scheduling has dwindled with a lessening demand in recent weeks, staff said.
If things continue to reopen successfully without any spike in cases, Chesebrough said the town is ready to open Stonington Town Hall as well and plans to do so on Monday, June 8.
"We will be asking that people call ahead when they can," Chesebrough said. "We have several employees who could be at high risk, as well as many residents, and will have added precautions in place to reduce traffic and better meet the needs of those who do need to come in."
Among the changes residents will see are a shield guard to protect department clerks, as well as a table that will be positioned outside on warmer days to assist with those seeking to pay their taxes in person. Those able to do so are asked to consider paying tax bills online.
The town will also require that anyone who plans to do business in person continue to follow all best practices for social distancing, as well as wearing a mask as is required by order of Gov. Ned Lamont.
When it comes to playground facilities, Chesebrough said the town is not yet ready to give parents the green light. She said such facilities are touch-based centers that can cause fast spread of viruses and they will not be reopened without approval from the state that it is safe to do so.
"We want to gets things up and running, but we are not willing to take any unnecessary risks," Chesebrough said. "It will still be a few weeks before something like the playgrounds will be ready to reopen. We are hoping we can let the children return by mid-summer, but it will be up to the state to decide."
