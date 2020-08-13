WESTERLY — Alleged violations of state COVID-19 regulations have prompted an Atlantic Avenue restaurant to close its outdoor bar and forced a Granite Street barbershop to close.
The owners of The Andrea Seaside Restaurant and Beach Bar agreed to close the outdoor bar area until it meets the requirements of executive orders issued by Gov. Gina Raimondo and health regulations that are being enforced by the state COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force. The agreement was disclosed by the state Department of Health in an order signed Wednesday that lifted a previously issued compliance order.
A telephone message seeking comment, left for one of the owners of the restaurant, was not returned Thursday afternoon.
The state health department ordered Rios Barber Shop to close on Aug. 7 following a task force inspection on the same day that allegedly found the shop was not in compliance with "multiple" provisions of the governor's orders and health regulations, according to a state DOH order. A message left on the personal phone of shop owner Carlos Rios was not returned Thursday afternoon and there was no answer on the shop's phone.
A task force inspector visited The Andrea on July 31. The facility received perfect scores in the overall and dining requirement categories but scored a 1 out of 6 on bar requirements, according to a state DOH compliance order. The inspector was told by an employee that the bar was not operating but observed customers seated at the bar and a bartender working, the order states. The inspector also found there was no physical barrier separating the customers from the bartender working area.
During an Aug. 8 followup inspection, an inspector made a similar barrier finding and also observed patrons at the bar were seated within 6 feet of each other. There were just four patrons at the bar at the time.
An initial compliance order was issued to the restaurant on Tuesday and the order was lifted Wednesday after the restaurant owners agreed to close the outdoor bar area until they could bring it into compliance with the state regulations.
According to a compliance order issued to the barbershop, an inspector initially met with Rios and tried to conduct an inspection but was subjected to a "profanity laden tirade" from Rios, who eventually walked out of the shop and refused to participate in the inspection. An employee of the shop then met with the inspector on Rios' behalf.
The barbershop was ordered closed after an inspector found three employees were not wearing face masks and did not put them on until noticing the inspector's presence in the shop. The shop also failed to identify a point of contact for COVID-19 regulations and requirements, and the shop did not maintain an employee log book as required by the regulations, according to a compliance order.
The shop also failed to follow cleaning requirements and employees did not screen individuals entering the shop, the inspector found. Other alleged violations were also found.
In a short video message on Facebook, Rios said he hoped to reopen his shop in the future.
Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce president, said state inspectors have visited businesses in the Westerly region and throughout the state regularly since the regulations went into place. While the regulations can seem to add a new layer of stress and frustration, she said most business owners have embraced the new standards. At least one local business was inspected twice during the same day, she said.
"They're working really hard and trying because they want to provide a safe environment. The business owners are not complaining. The regulations show how committed the government and business are to being safe, and they provide consumers with a better level of confidence," Konicki said.
Mike's Computers, a Franklin Street business, and K&B Quick Stop, a convenience store on Friendship Street, were each issued compliance orders in June and each received notices of compliance in late July.
