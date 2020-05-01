RICHMOND — The Rhode Island Department of Health is recruiting volunteers for the statewide Medical Emergency Distribution System, also known as MEDS. The state is also currently offering virtual training to potential volunteers.
Health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken said the program, which has “points of dispensing,” or PODs, in communities throughout Rhode Island, has been planning and dispensing medications, including vaccines and antibiotics, for many years. The objective is to have trained volunteers in place to assist with the mass administration of a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.
“Mass dispensing of any medical countermeasure requires a huge amount of coordination and manpower, especially for local municipalities who rely on a combination of municipal staff and volunteers to work at the designated PODs where the public would receive these medical countermeasures,” Wendelken wrote in an email message.
"RIDOH’s MEDS program holds regular trainings with municipal partners so that they are prepared to stand up PODs as needed during a public health emergency response. This includes work to ensure enough volunteer support is available if needed. Currently, RIDOH is offering a virtual training on MEDS/PODs to help recruit potential volunteers and familiarize them with how these PODs function.”
Westerly emergency management coordinator Amy Grzybowski said the town is actively recruiting volunteers to take part in the virtual training.
“We are hoping that we can encourage volunteers in our area to do some of this online training, especially knowing that we will be hopefully offering some sort of vaccine when there’s one available, to combat COVID,” she said. “We need volunteers in order to make that happen, so this online training offers an opportunity for the general public who might be interested in volunteering to see what it’s about and to see some of the options that would be available for volunteers to do, whether it’s helping with registration, logistics, there’s a lot of jobs that we can do…and having the MEDSPODs training is an important first step.”
Hopkinton Emergency Management Agency director Ron MacDonald said local towns have been conducting practice MEDSPODs drills.
“All the towns have the MEDSPODs plan, so we’ve been drilling on it and preparing on it for years,” he said. “The last time I believe they did one in our area was for the H1N1 flu. The vaccine for this [coronavirus] is at least a year out, so we’re trying to get all our ducks in a row now so when they do pull the trigger, we’ll have a plan.”
Richmond EMA director Joe Arsenault explained that once it becomes available, the vaccine could be administered by physicians, private companies like CVS and by MEDSPODs.
“If we’re going to do mass vaccinations, then that’s when we open up the MEDSPODs,” he said. “Each town has their own MEDS plan and their own distribution, and it all really depends on the CDC [Centers for Disease Control]. We follow the CDC guidelines through the Rhode Island Department of Health for our MEDSPODs and currently, we use Chariho Middle School or Richmond [Elementary School] as our primary MEDS distribution center, and we’ve done training there before. If there’s a regional approach to this, which could potentially happen, we need volunteers to augment staffing.”
In Charlestown, EMA director Kevin Gallup said there was already a sizable MEDS team in place in the town.
“We pull our MEDS people from all walks of life,” he said. “ We have volunteers, the police send people when we open up a MEDS clinic, the ambulance [service] is involved. I pull in from HAM radio teams. Essentially, it’s all hands to the pump.”
Wendelken explained that volunteers are not required to have medical backgrounds.
“There is a role for everyone,” he said. “Volunteers do not have to have a medical background, and all interested Rhode Islanders are encouraged to volunteer if they are able to.”
An online training schedule, which is updated every Sunday, can be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/yxylgyg6.
Questions about the MEDSPODs program or the virtual training can be emailed to Assistant Medical Countermeasures Program Director Travis Vendetti at: travis.vendetti@health.ri.gov.
