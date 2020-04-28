WESTERLY — A recently announced grant award will allow the town to address a frequently cited goal of recreation officials — to develop more multi-generational opportunities.
The $70,800 grant from the state Department of Environmental Management will be used to construct a walking trail around the Bradford Preserve. The money will also be used to purchase new benches and for landscaping at the facility on Bradford Road.
"We're great with the youth sports, active recreation is very viable and strong and the leagues are doing great things. But there's also passive recreation, and there's also adults and seniors that want to take part in our facilities and our programs. So we thought that was going to make for a marketable request, and to the tune of $70,800, I guess the state agreed," said Paul Duffy, Recreation Department director in a recent interview.
The walking trail at the preserve and making the town's recreation facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act were both cited as recommendations in the Westerly Athletic and Recreation Facilities Master Plan developed by the BCS Group in 2018. The Glastonbury-based consulting firm was hired by the Town Council to analyze existing athletic and recreation facilities, determine needs and make recommendations for improvements.
Duffy said the town's grant application reflected some of the needs cited in the plan as well as a strategy aimed at fashioning an attractive application to DEM.
"I knew going into this round that it was going to be very competitive, because I knew the proposals they were submitting, but I felt confident that we put a good proposal on the table .... What we did was, we came up with this hybrid request which we felt would give us a very competitive proposal. What the proposal was, basically, was multi-generational — could be used by all different age groups, and ADA compliant," Duffy said.
Town Councilor William Aiello, a Bradford resident and the council's liason to the Recreation Board, said the walking trail will be a welcome addition.
Use of the preserve for lacrosse leagues has at times riled neighbors of the facility, who say the games are too loud and cause traffic problems.
"It's very passive, and a lot of thought went into this grant application, and it's one of the recommendations in the town's master plan for recreation," Aiello said.
A frequent and consistent advocate for improving accessibility for people with disabilities, Aiello said the trail should appeal to a range of residents from young children to senior citizens.
"To me it's a quality of life issue. This allows for universal accessibility, which is thought to be a very good use," Aiello said.
Aiello noted that many residents pointed to a need for walking trails in a townwide survey conducted by the BCS Group as it was developing the master plan.
"Walking trails were one of the top-ranked items, with residents wanting more of them," Aiello said.
The grant was one of about $6 million worth announced by Gov. Gina Raimondo and DEM on Friday for projects in 21 municipalities throughout the state. Raimondo had previously announced that state parks would be among the facilities that reopen as restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 are gradually relaxed.
"As I announced this week, I am prioritizing reopening state parks, beaches, and recreation areas in the first phase of getting back to a new normal," Raimondo said in a news release. "The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how critical the outdoors, exercise, sunshine, and fresh air are for people’s well-being."
The grants, which require a community match and range from $47,000 to $400,000, are funded through 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond proceeds. Westerly's match will be made through "in-kind services" or the work of town staff. A financial match is not required.
Applications were evaluated and scored by the state Recreation Resources Review Committee, consisting of government and non-profit members using a process developed under the 2019 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.
The town's application succeeded in a competitive environment. DEM received 55 applications for this round totaling more than $13 million in requests.
