WESTERLY — Members of the town's state legislative delegation say they are confident President Joseph Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, called the American Rescue Plan, will address the state's budget problems and provide relief to cities and towns struggling with expenditures related to the pandemic.
State Sen. Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, told the Town Council on Monday that lawmakers expect the state to receive about $600 million and an additional $700 million for cities and towns from the president's $1.9 trillion relief package. Using at least some of the funds allocated to the state, Algiere said, "should cover some or all of the deficit."
The state faces an estimated $330 million deficit. Algiere along with state Reps. Sam Azzinaro, D-Westerly, Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Hopkinton, and Blake Filippi, R-Block Island, all participated electronically in the council's meeting. Algiere and Filippi said they both preferred that lawmakers not rely completely on the federal funds to address the deficit but instead take steps to avoid similar problems in the future.
"One part of me is happy with the federal stimulus money, but I'm not 100% because we have had a structural deficit problem for a long time and without the stimulus we would have to get it under control. ... At some point in the future the state is going to have to get responsible," Filippi said.
While a formula for distributing the federal funds to cities and towns has not yet emerged, Algiere recommended town officials continue to carefully track and document municipal expenses related to the pandemic.
Kennedy continued his criticism of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and advocacy for Washington County to receive a more equitable distribution of vaccine. "The state Department of Health has really failed us," he said.
"The targeted approach of the Department of Health to assist certain community populations is having a negative effect on the entire western side of our state. Vaccine that should be equitably distributed throughout our state, based on population, is instead being kept within Providence County to the detriment of the rest of our state's population. While there are clinics and pharmacies and mass vaccination sites for the Providence County region, we continue to be hamstrung here in the Westerly-Chariho area," Kennedy said in an e-mail he sent to the council on Monday night.
Kennedy said he had communicated with newly inaugurated Gov. Dan McKee about the vaccine rollout and has recommended state officials set up a regional vaccination clinic at the former Benny's store building on Route 1. He noted a vacant Benny's is being used by the state in Middletown.
Azzinaro said lawmakers are focused on helping the state's small businesses. "Hopefully we can help them help people get back to work," he said.
Filippi said businesses that rely on seasonal tourism traffic that survived last summer will need a more normal revenue stream this summer in order to remain viable. He called for rolling back restrictions when possible and examining the current state of emergency declaration that gives the governor extraordinary powers.
"We soon have to have a conversation about whether we continue in a state of emergency and whether the governor should be exercising that authority when the legislature is in session," Filippi said.
The pandemic also prompted a heated exchange between councilors. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said he planned to attend next week's council meeting in person at Town Hall. "Unless police want to escort me out, I'm going to be there next week," he said.
Councilors who are uncomfortable attending meetings in person could continue to participate remotely, Cooke said. Councilor Christopher Duhamel said he agreed with Cooke, adding that remote meetings make communication difficult.
The council has been meeting remotely since former Gov. Gina Raimondo instituted a "pause" to pandemic reopening efforts in December. Town Attorney Dylan Conley on Monday said executive orders that McKee recently extended to April make it "prohibitive to have the entire council in the same room at the same time."
Councilor Karen Cioffi suggested Cooke talk with McKee. Cooke has applied to serve as lieutenant governor under McKee and has often invited McKee to events in Westerly.
"Your friend, Gov. McKee, maybe you need to speak with him. He's the one that extended the order. ... If you come back next week I suggest they escort you out. You don't belong there," Cioffi said.
Cooke then lashed out, "That's bull****."
As the tempestuous dialogue played out between Cooke and Cioffi, Council President Sharon Ahern tried to impose a return to decorum and order, but it appeared she was not heard.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno spoke loudly and asked Cooke "to have some respect for viewers." Giono and Cioffi asked Ahern to intercede. "I've been trying," Ahern said.
Cioffi said Cooke's comments were disrespectful to "the governor, the state and this entire community. We're supposed to work together."
