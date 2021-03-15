WESTERLY — The school district's students will soon begin taking standardized tests, some of which were waived in the previous school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Alicia Storey reviewed the test schedule, which she developed with district principals during a School Committee meeting Wednesday. The tests are intended to gauge students' ability and progress in math, English language arts, math, and science. The tests help the state meet federal requirements and provide useful data, Storey said.
"They give us results so we can look at children from school to school across the state and also so we can compare districts, and it gives individual districts data they can use to support teaching and learning," Storey said.
Efforts were made, Storey said, to develop a test schedule that fits into the current in-person/distance learning schedule the district has followed since November.
In-person students in Grades 5-8 will take the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System English Language Arts test on March 29 and 30, while their distance-learning peers will take it on March 31 and April 7. Because the state requires the tests to be administered in person, students who have been distance learning will be required to take the tests in person on Wednesday, the district's designated distance learning day, Storey said.
Distance learners in Grades 3 and 4 will take the ELA section of the RICAS on April 7 and April 14; their in-person third-grade peers will take it on April 13 and April 15, and their fourth-grade in-person peers will take it on April 8 and April 9.
In-person students in Grades 5-8 will take the math portion of the RICAS on April 13 and their distance-learning peers will take it on April 14. Distance learners in Grades 3 and 4 will take the math section on May 5 and May 12 and their in-person peers in Grade 3 will take it on May 10 and May 11 and their in-person peers in Grade 4 will take it on May 6 and May 7.
Distance learners in Grade 5 and 8 will take the Rhode Island Next Generation Science Assessment on April 28 and their in-person peers will take it on April 29.
The PSAT will be administered for Grade 10 students on April 14, the same day that Grade 11 students will take the SAT. Grade 11 students will take the Rhode Island Next Generation Science Assessment sometime between May 3-28. An exact date has not been determined.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau asked parents to take note of the upcoming test dates.
"We do strongly encourage families to support their children in participating in this," Garceau said.
Garceau said he doubted the state would undertake its usual accountability rating based on test scores throughout the state this year. He also said the test and formula used by the state to make its ratings has changed.The changes make comparisons between years difficult.
"It seems [the state] is always in a pilot mode. It can be very frustrating ... if all of this testing doesn't generate data that we can use, it's all a tremendous waste of time," Garceau said.
