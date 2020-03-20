HealthSource RI is offering a special enrollment period for health insurance coverage for Rhode Islanders for up to 60 days from the time that a change in employment status causes the loss of previous coverage.
Loss of health coverage is a qualifying event which allows enrollment through HealthSource RI, which is the state's health insurance exchange. For Rhode Islanders who are also experiencing a change in income, plans through HealthSource RI may be more affordable than COBRA coverage or other options because financial assistance is available. Individuals making less than $51,040 annually and a family of four making less than $103,000 are eligible for assistance.
Rhode Islanders can enroll before their employer coverage ends to avoid a gap in coverage. Coverage can begin as soon as the first of the month after employer coverage ends. State residents who wish to obtain coverage can do so at HealthSourceRI.com or by contacting the exchange's call center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 855-840-4774.
In addition to the special enrollment period for loss of insurance, HealthSource RI has adopted a limited enrollment period in response to Gov. Raimondo’s declaration of a state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. This limited-time declaration will allow uninsured Rhode Islanders to purchase coverage through April 15.
In addition, individuals making less than $1,436 per month, or families of four making less than $2,961 per month may qualify for low-cost coverage or free coverage through Medicaid. Medicaid enrollment can be done at any time.
