CHARLESTOWN — With Rhode Islanders unable to visit the salt ponds during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salt Ponds Coalition is bringing the ponds to them.
The Charlestown-based conservation and advocacy group has launched an interactive program called 'One Month on the Salt Ponds: A Creature a Day’ on Instagram. Coalition Executive Director Alicia Eichinger said the group has used Instagram in the past and decided to employ it once again to reach out to people who are housebound.
“What we’re doing right now is trying to post things so that people have something to so while they’re stuck at home, ” she said.
The coalition’s social media coordinator, Claire Hodson, has been posting the titles of books that people can read to learn more about the salt ponds. Recently, she began posting an image of a salt pond creature every day, inviting people to draw it and post their artwork.
“I had seen, this is somebody I follow, she was posting a bird a day and she was getting her friends and family to draw the bird with her and I loved how that kind of spans across all age groups in the way we engage with each other and with nature from the comfort of your home,” she said. “So, I thought we would highlight a sea creature a day for a month to engage our followers, our followers with kids, give people something to do at home and also something to entertain their kids if they’re struggling with the fact that schools aren’t open.”
Another reason for the activity, Hodson said, is to showcase species like the octopus, that people might not necessarily associate with southern Rhode Island salt ponds.
“A lot of people don’t know that we sometimes find octopuses, so to highlight the creatures we have while also giving people something to do,” she said.
The images, which are either photographs or drawings, are chosen with a view to being easy to draw.
“I tried to do obvious ones like, we know that there are oysters and horseshoe crabs in the salt pond, but also do ones that we might not know, like mantis shrimp or seahorses,” Hodson said.
In addition to an image and description of a creature, the posts often include information about the ecosystem.
“It’s not only just educating people as to what’s there but also sometimes putting some fun facts so people learn a little bit about their environment,” Eichinger said.
The Creature a Day activity began in mid-April and Hodson said she was working on new children’s and adult programs to replace it when it ends after 30 days.
“That would be the end of this particular activity, but we’re hoping to continue on with activities for parents and followers to do at home,” she said.
Eichinger said the activity has also boosted the coalition’s online presence.
“This has led us to realize that one new dimension that we have to go to is expanding out online repertoire, so it definitely changed the way we thought about somethings and how we’ll potentially be doing some things in the near future.
Engaging people on social media, Hodson said, could also make them care more about protecting salt pond ecosystems.
“I actually believe that the only way we’re going to change the way people interact with the environment is making them care about it and creating an emotional response to the environment,” she said. “So, on our social media, we’ve been using pictures, cool videos to create that emotional connection with the salt ponds and all of these activities that we’re doing have that same goal, where you’re creating stories and memories related to the salt ponds. I know people are just staying at home, but when they’re able to go outside, they’ll have a passion for the salt ponds that maybe they didn’t have before.”
The Creature a Day activity can be found on Instagram using the profile for @saltpondscoalition.
