RICHMOND — The Richmond bar and restaurant, Alaina’s Ale House, will hold a “community drive thru dinner” Sunday afternoon.
The dinners, consisting of roasted chicken and all the trimmings, will be free, but donations will be welcome, with all money going to support the restaurant’s staff, who were laid off when the restaurant had to close to indoor dining because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s like a social distance Sunday supper,” Alaina's co-owner Ryan Moran said. “The whole idea is, so much of why I’m in this industry and what I love about the restaurant industry is getting to share food with people and conversation at the table, and I grew up having Sunday dinner with my family.”
People arriving at the restaurant will pull up outside, say how many dinners they need, and the food will be bagged and brought to their cars.
“People can’t come into the dining room and it’s been a few weeks of this,” Moran said. “I’m sure everyone’s going a little stir-crazy, so we’re going to partition off the entry to our parking lot and make it kind of lap around where people can pull their car right through and we’ll be halfway through that point, handing out dinners to people as they pass through.”
People will not be asked to pay for their dinners, but Moran hopes they will donate what they can to help his staff.
“We’re not asking for any payment for it, but also hoping to raise some funds that we will in turn just gift over to our staff, who have all been laid off since the coronavirus effectively shut down all restaurants and bars,” Moran said. “We have a wonderful staff of 20 or so people, most of which I haven’t seen in a couple of weeks. They helped me open my first-ever business, and I consider them to be family as well, so I hope to do what I can for them.”
The order to close came just before St. Patrick’s Day, the worst possible time for the Irish-themed ale house.
“We’re an Irish pub and the announcement was made on Monday the 16th, the day before St. Patrick’s Day,” Moran said. “We were gearing up for a really big day and it got squashed. So we were all really looking forward to that, a nice St. Patrick’s Day party, and you know, the weekend leading up to it, I think everyone kind of had a feeling it was coming, so the Sunday of that weekend, we had planned a big St. Patrick’s Day party, and the Newport parade got canceled and attendance dropped. Needless to say, March was a very difficult month for anyone for anyone who makes a living in the restaurant industry.”
Like most other restaurants, Alaina’s has been offering curbside food service every day, but Moran is preparing for an unusually large crowd on Sunday.
“I’ve got 320 pounds of chicken, 240 pounds of mashed potatoes we’re making,” he said. “We’ll have plenty of food, but if the line stretches from the highway down, we’ll have a tough day of it. It’s going to be myself, my business partner, Chris, the chef and a couple of extra sets of hands., but we’re all going to remain far apart from one another. A lot of the food will be done, early prep work, and really managing the drive-through line with three people bagging up food and handing it out.”
Town Council President Richard Nassaney said he loved the idea of a supper that will also benefit laid-off restaurant staff.
“People are coming up with some amazing ideas and every single one of them are completely and totally selfless,” he said. “That’s just awesome at a level that you couldn’t imagine.”
The dinners can be picked up in Alaina’s Ale House parking lot at 343 Kingstown Road (Route 138) in Richmond on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations, all of which will go to the restaurant staff, are strongly encouraged.
