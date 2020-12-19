WESTERLY — Despite pandemic-related restrictions limiting in-person interactions, there's one spot in the heart of downtown Westerly that's seen an uptick in activity lately.
Washington Trust Community Skating Center — about to celebrate a decade downtown — has been a busy spot, said Tanner Evak, the property director for the Ocean Community YMCA, which oversees the rink.
"I think people are just so happy to be outside and have something to do outdoors where they can feel safe," Evak said. "It's really been very positive."
On a recent weekday afternoon, he counted more than 75 people on the ice at 4 p.m.
"That is rare for a Thursday," said Evak, who skates regularly with his wife, Molly, and daughters Hazel, 8, and Harper, 5.
Evak said skating season got off to a rocky start — state regulations prohibited many of the rink's usual programs like lessons, league play, curling clinics, private rentals, birthday parties, "Skate with Santa" and "7 days of giving," as well as forced the concessions to remain closed. But things are looking up.
"We have implemented several precautionary measures," he said, "including requiring masks at all times when on the property, taking temperatures when entering and reducing the capacity on the ice."
Thanks to the skating center's sponsors, he added, "we can continue making the rink a possibility for our community to enjoy during the winter months."
"We’re able to continue operations thanks to our many sponsors," Evak said. "We rely on the support of our local businesses to sponsor the 30 dasherboards and our Zamboni.
"Due to COVID, we needed additional support to help cover our operational expenses. The Washington Trust has increased their sponsorship for this year, and we've had contributions from McQuade’s Marketplace, a family foundation and the town of Westerly redirected some grant funds for economic development."
Many sponsors have "been with us from the beginning," Evak added, most notably the center's major sponsor of 10 years, The Washington Trust Company, which the rink is named after.
"Family recreation is so important, especially during these difficult times," said Dennis L. Algiere, the bank's executive vice president, chief compliance officer and director of community affairs. "We are blessed to have venues for sports and entertainment here in Westerly, and I am happy that the we can help.
"It was a team effort," added Algiere, who also serves as a Republican state representative. "I'm so glad it all worked out."
"It wouldn’t have been possible without Debra and Chuck Royce and their family fund," said Evak, recalling the days when the rink was just a concept.
It began as a collaboration with the Westerly Land Trust, the Ocean Community YMCA and the Royce Family Fund, he said.
When the rink opened in November of 2011, Mal Makin, then the board chairman of the Ocean Community YMCA, praised the Royce Family Fund for providing the $750,000 necessary to build the rink at 85 Main St.
Evak said the original concept for the rink was developed by the Westerly Land Trust's Urban Revitalization committee in hopes of bringing more people into town to increase flow to local businesses.
"Through various promotions and partnerships over the last 10 years, we have accomplished that goal," Evak said.
"It's a wonderful multi-partner arrangement," said Jennifer Fusco, the land trust's executive director in an email Friday morning.
Since opening day, Evak said, 124,085 skaters have taken to the ice during public skate, 156 birthday parties have been held and 112 school groups have been hosted.
More than 300 children and adults have taken skating lessons, he added, and more than 1,000 skaters in youth and adult hockey leagues have also taken to the ice.
The center has also partnered with the Ocean State Curling Club to hold curling clinics.
"And we've employed 230 individuals," Evak noted.
Evak said he recalls that day, close to 10 years ago now, when Franklin Patton, then a Westerly High School senior, and his girlfriend, Jessica Zimmer, joined the very first skaters on the ice.
"It was a red-carpet opening night," he said, recalling the event that drew hundreds of people to the rink to witness the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
After all the months of planning and construction, he said, "it was really quite a moment."
And now, a decade later, and despite a raging pandemic, "we have been busier during the weekdays than in normal years," Evak said, urging skaters to "follow us on Facebook and Instagram and check our schedules and updates at OceanCommunityYmca.org."
"We plan to be open through Sunday, March 7, 2021," Evak said.
"We really need simpler, safer things like this to help us through this difficult time," Algiere said. "At the end of the day, it's another way to enjoy life and to make our community stronger and better."
"For me, the skating rink embodies the best qualities of a vital downtown where people coming into Westerly are immediately greeted by skating activity celebrating Westerly’s love of its families, friends and sports," co-founder Chuck Royce said. "I can’t think of a better way to light up a cold winter’s night."
