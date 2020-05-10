Makeshift vehicle barriers block the entrances to the Foxwoods Resort Casino on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the casino has ceased operations for the first time since it opened on Feb. 15, 1992. In announcing that it would be closed for two weeks, the casino said, "we all must come together as one to keep our family, friends and beyond safe and healthy." Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun