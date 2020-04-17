STONINGTON — Efforts to practice social distancing have led to a change in operations and shift in demand at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, but community generosity has helped position the organization to continue to meet the needs of the community.
Susan Sedensky, executive director of the PNC, said Monday the organization is adjusting to a variety of changes as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, including how it receives donations, stocks its pantry and even who it serves — and given the challenges, things have gone as smooth as staff could have hoped for.
"We've had some significant changes to our model, but thanks to an incredible amount of support from the community, we are not only able to meet the needs but are prepared for a potential increase in demand in the coming weeks," she said.
The center, which usually serves an estimated 1,400 residents over the course of a year, has had 71 new clients request services since March 18. Sedensky said in most cases, those seeking assistance were laid off shortly after Gov. Ned Lamont made a COVID-19 emergency declaration and set state restrictions on certain business operations.
But the new clients haven't necessarily led to an increase in demand just yet.
Sedensky said that the shift by many to work from home has had a positive impact on some previous clients at the center, with several seniors reporting that they didn't need assistance at the moment because their adult children no longer had to travel for work and were able to provide assistance that they simply could not before.
"It was something surprising that we hadn't expected," Sedensky said. "What we've found is that adult children in the community have stepped in to help out and are shopping for the community's seniors and checking in more regularly, so much so that several have said they don't need additional help at the moment."
Crew comes through
For the PNC, one of the earliest concerns was how to keep the food pantry stocked when the organization could no longer directly accept food donations from the general public. That need was quickly answered, however, when numerous individuals and groups stepped up to raise money to support the shifting operations.
The center recently received a check for $7,513.83 from the Friends of Stonington Crew, thanks to a fundraiser in late March.
John Thornell, the girls varsity coach and a member of the Friends of Stonington Crew, said Sunday that the fundraiser exceeded the team's expectations and allowed the students — who had trained all winter before the season was canceled due to the virus crisis — to use their skills to help their community.
"This was a way to make sure they were able to use their skills and help them feel good about the work they put in," he said.
The event, held on March 28, proved to be a communitywide one. A total of 39 crew members, 11 family members, eight alumni, three coaches and special guests Mark Friese, principal at Stonington High School, Friends of Stonington Crew President John Flaherty and Stonington Crew co-founder Mike Nowak rowed a combined 1,288,216 meters.
The effort was done with support from donors, some who paid per meter to support the students and their PNC fundraiser.
Diverse donors
Others have come forward as well, Sedensky said. The organization has received a wide variety of financial support, ranging from a few dollars to several hundred at a time, including from those who are currently working from home.
"Even with uncertainty, people are going out of their way to help out," she said.
One example came last week when Sedensky was out for a walk after work. She said a neighbor stopped her and asked from a distance whether she would be able to accept a check for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
The neighbor, who has been working from home recently, told Sedensky that they were not commuting at the moment and wanted to give the money they'd saved to help those who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
"We are fortunate, there are just so many examples of people who are coming forward and want to help out," Sedensky said. "The community has been so amazing."
The support will remain necessary as the center prepares for future needs, Sedensky explained, especially as those who were recently laid off continue to come forward and seek assistance. She said the center will use all donations made to the pantry to buy food from the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank in New London, which will keep supplies stocked while also limiting staff exposure to public stores.
The PNC has also received assistance from Stonington Public Schools. Sedensky said Food Service Director Becky Fowler helped the agency to buy additional food, which helps to not only replenish supplies but reduce costs.
The center would normally shop from local businesses including McQuade's Marketplace, Big Y and Stop & Shop, all which are working hard to provide ample options for the general public, and said it will return to doing when things return to normal in the coming months.
In the meantime, she said the center will continue to seek monetary donations to meet the community's needs.
"We are prepared, and with continued support, we will meet the need," she said.
To make a donation to the PNC's food pantry, visit the PNC's website at pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org and click on the donate tab in the top right corner. Those who would prefer to write a check may do so and send it to P.O. Box 1697, Pawcatuck, CT, 06379.
