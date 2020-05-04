WESTERLY — The owners of seasonal businesses who depend on a steady flow of customers drawn to the area by the appeal of the coastline in the summer are wondering whether COVID-19 and efforts to slow its spread will prevent them from opening this year.
With Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the season, less than three weeks away, the businesses are hoping state officials soon convey information on the restrictions they will face. On Thursday, the owners of several of the businesses met electronically to discuss their needs.
A summary of the concerns was sent to Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, which facilitated the focus group of business owners.
"Ninety percent of the discussion focused on timing. We're not criticizing and we're not threatening — just whatever it is put it in writing so we can sit down, plug it in and evaluate," said Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
The business owners know the coming season will be different and want to provide a safe and healthy environment for their customers and employees, Konicki said, but are hopeful the state does not take a "one size fits all" approach. For instance, the business owners suggested allowing decision making at the municipal level or a collaborative effort involving businesses, town and state officials.
A similar approach was used following Superstorm Sandy and allowed for quick rebuilding, officials have said.
"Plans will honor state-mandated social distancing and safety requirements. A generic capacity directive is neither equitable nor sustainable," the material sent to the governor reads. "Some businesses have stated that they will not reopen under this scenario given their fixed costs, escalated expenses for cleaning and take out packaging and the lack of property tax relief."
By conveying authority to local government officials, Konicki said, the state would allow for creative solutions developed to meet conditions of each community in the state. In some cases such as liquor service issues municipalities would have to "work in tandem with state officials and act quickly," Konicki said.
Konicki stressed that the business owners were motivated by practical concerns not politics. For instance, some of the businesses are trying to determine whether they should retain current employees, and many face vendors who are pushing to finalize contracts for the season. Each element of the industry is related, Konicki said.
"They're under pressure to sign contracts now. It's not a ripple effect its tsunami effect," Konicki said.
The business owners are also hopeful that restaurants throughout the state be allowed to open as opposed to a potential pilot program that allows select eateries to open, Konicki said "They just want to know that there's an equal opportunity to succeed or at least try to succeed under the new restrictions," Konicki said.
One potential solution, Konicki said, would be to allow for conversion of parking lots into outdoor dining areas.
"This would further enable social distancing requirements to be met while maximizing business opportunities under the current conditions. Furthermore, it will generate increased meals tax revenue which is severely needed to help offset the state's escalating cost of unemployment benefits," the material sent to the governor states.
The town's summer rental property market is also facing significant challenges. Of particular concern is the current requirement for out of-state residents to quarantine for two weeks when they arrive to stay in the town.
"Real estate agents are already reporting cancellations of reservations based on the lack of information and uncertainty regarding personal freedoms and restaurant/entertainment access during the rental period. lt is urgent that policies be communicated now," the statement to the governor reads.
The businesses' ability to open will have a significant effect on the town and the state, Konicki said, saying businesses in the Misquamicut area alone employ 500-700 workers each summer.
The material sent to the governor was initially posted on the chamber's Facebook page. Konicki said it was later removed and replaced with a clarification statement after elements of the original material drew severe criticism.
A lot of the criticism pertained to a discussion of unemployment benefits and the additional $600 per week that has been provided to individuals who lost their jobs due to the virus under a federal relief program.
Posting posting the material on Facebook, in hindsight, was unwise because there is no ability for actual conversation and some of the issues are better left for employers to work out with their employees, Konicki said.
Raimondo's office acknowledged receipt of the chamber's correspondence and shared it with state business and commerce officials.
