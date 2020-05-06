WESTERLY — After previously voting to cut ties with the Tower Street School Community Center and to turn the building over to the town, the School Committee took a deeper dive Tuesday into the center's finances.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau on Tuesday asked the committee to return to the topic of the center because "there's some confusion about what parts of the financial aspects were addressed and which weren't" when the committee voted to close the center and relinquish control of the building to the town. School buildings, according to state law, are in the "care and control" of local school committees when they are being used for school purposes. Eventually, after school committees vote to give up control of school buildings, the buildings fall under control of the town.
"There's a need for an additional motion for budget changes related to Tower Street for the building and staffing costs," said Cindy Kirtchoff, the School Department's deputy finance director.
The move to relinquish control of the building is part of the School Committee's effort to close a more than $1.1 million budget gap that existed, according to school officials' calculations, at the start of the meeting Tuesday. The gap reflects the difference between the amount of the local appropriation for education for 2020-21 approved by the Town Council and the amount of the budget approved by the School Committee.
School Committee Chairwoman Christine Cooke said she was surprised to learn the committee needed to consider additional motions related to Tower Street. School Committee member Mary Adams said she was surprised as well, and School Committee Vice Chairman Tim Killam said he thought the committee had already eliminated the Tower Street costs from the budget.
The effort to isolate building costs such as utilities and maintenance and distinguish them from the cost of salaries and benefits and the role of grant funds and positions that are shared by the center and other parts of the School Department proved challenging.
"As we know, the Tower Street budget has always been a black hole, quite honestly. It has always been trying to discern what this is because it's not cut and dried, it's a hybrid of lots of different things," Cooke said.
Ultimately, the School Committee voted Tuesday to eliminate the center's "site budget" of $268,544, which included the cost of utilities, insurance, and other building operations costs, as well as the wages of more than seven workers, including a secretary, site managers, and youth development professionals. Some of the wages were supported by grant funds.
The committee held off on a motion to eliminate the $97,620 salary and benefits of Joan Serra, the center's director of community relations and building operations.
Committee member Kristen Sweeney said she was inclined not to eliminate Serra's pay, saying the School Committee should work with the Town Council, which has expressed interest in having the Tower Street School Community Center programs continue. The center has been home to before- and after-school programs, youth enrichment activities and programs for parents.
"That would be a huge mistake on our part. I think this is a transition and I think we have families in our community who are going to need those programs more than ever coming out of this COVID-19 pandemic," Sweeney said.
School Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy agreed.
"Until this rolls forward and we're confident about what's going to happen with the programs, I would not be voting yes" to eliminate Serra's pay, Chiaradio Bowdy said.
School Committee member Marianne Nardone said she preferred to wait on considering Serra's pay until the Town Council's intentions become clear.
Cooke noted that some Town Council members discussed closing the center as a way for the School Committee to free up funds for other purposes.
"We were told to do this to close the gap ... we did this to save teaching positions," Cooke said.
Cooke and others have praised Serra's work at the center.
The budget gap now stands at $684,563. The School Committee is scheduled to resume its work on the budget during a meeting scheduled for 5 tonight. Garceau said school officials would likely suggest the use of funds in the committee's current budget to offset expenditures in the next year's budget to help further reduce the budget gap. If teacher positions are eliminated, the district must inform them by June 1, Garceau said.
The Town Council's approved budget maintained or level-funded the allocation of local tax dollars for education at $48.45 million. The budget approved by the School Committee in February proposed a $50,124,718 allocation of local tax dollars, a $1.66 million or 3.44% increase over the current allocation.
