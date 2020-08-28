WESTERLY — The School Committee has rescinded its earlier approval of a proposed agreement with the teacher's union pending new information on school reopenings from state officials.
On Wednesday the committee voted unanimously to rescind the approval it had granted the potential agreement the previous week. The agreement outlined efforts the school district would make to protect teacher and student privacy when classes are live streamed or otherwise featured online as part of the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other aspects of distance learning were also set out in the agreement that was negotiated by district administrators and the Westerly Teachers Association. In addition to approval by the School Committee, the agreement would have required ratification by members of the union in order to be binding.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau recommended the School Committee rescind its approval of the agreement.
"After my discussions with the WTA and in anticipation of the governor's announcement it may be in the committee's best interest to rescind and revisit" the agreement, he said.
During its previous meeting, the School Committee approved but later rescinded a related agreement that outlined proposed policies on the use of sick time for COVID-19 and expectations if teachers were asked to quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.
Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to make an announcement next week on how public schools in the state will reopen. The announcement is expected to touch on in-person learning, distance learning and could include guidance on distance learning.
Westerly teachers returned to school buildings on Wednesday and Thursday for the first time since March, when the governor ordered the closure of school buildings, for professional development days focusing on distance learning.
"The emphasis is on preparing for distance learning and building on lessons from the spring and figuring out how to do what they did quite better," Garceau said.
District administrators are preparing for a host of potential scenarios, including a move to partial or complete distance learning if the virus spikes in the fall and winter. The professional development days also included a review of methods to support students' social and emotional needs if schools are closed. Additional professional days are scheduled for Sept. 9-11 and the governor has established Sept. 14 as the first day of school in the state.
Garceau noted that Raimondo recently announced the state would send teams to inspect all school buildings in the state with an eye toward opening safely. The inspections will include attention to air quality, Garceau said.
The state has also announced that it will supplement local school districts' supplies of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies if needed.
One parent described the struggle families are having as they contemplate the safety of school buildings and how to plan with a firm decision on reopening still at least days away. "So many things are unanswered that are weighing heavily on our minds," Amanda Turner, the parent, said.
Members of the School Committee thanked Turner for speaking with them. Rebecca Green, whose children attend elementary schools in the town, said she has had similar discussions with her husband.
"We said the schools will not open if it's not safe. We feel confident that if they are safe, our kids are going to go to school," Green said.
Garceau acknowledged that Raimondo has said all students and teachers will be expected to wear masks while they are in school. The district will make accommodations for students who cannot wear masks all day due to medical conditions, he said. District administrators had considered less frequent mask wearing for students in stable groups prior to the governor's statement on masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.