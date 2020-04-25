STONINGTON — The Rotary Club of the Stoningtons is accepting applications for its annual scholarships for graduating high school seniors living in the towns of Stonington or North Stonington. Students may attend local secondary schools other than the towns’ public high schools, including but not limited to Norwich Free Academy, Grasso Tech, or home-schooled.
The application deadline is Wednesday, May 13. Additional information and criteria are provided on the application forms, which are available from the guidance offices at Stonington and Wheeler High Schools.
