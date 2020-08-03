STONINGTON — Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said in a letter to parents Monday he will recommend the district return to school using a hybrid model that would involve students receiving in-school instruction two days per week and distance-learning instruction the remaining three days.
In the letter, Riley cited the district's inability to meet Center for Disease Control guidelines, health department recommendations and other safety measures if students fully returned to school as the reason for the hybrid recommendation. The recommendation will be sent to members of the Board of Education this week for inclusion on the board's Aug. 13 meeting agenda.
"The hybrid model will allow all students to attend in-person two days per week and online three days per week," Riley said. "That will allow us to keep the 6-foot distancing requirement in all classes, keep in-school class sizes to around 10 students, reduce the number of students in a building by 50% and reduce the number of students on buses significantly."
Families who wish to use a full distance-learning model instead will still have that opportunity, he said. Those families will be asked to register following the board's Aug. 13 meeting.
The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the Stonington Board of Education approved sending a multi-level plan to the state that included two full-return models, two hybrid models and a full distance-learning model. Members of the Board of Education had initially endorsed a full-return model that would put students back in their classrooms with 3 feet of distance between them.
The preferred plan, which has been dubbed Plan 2, was endorsed on July 21 and included a full reopening that would fully utilize the district's facilities and staff while providing needed in-person instruction and social stimulation for students.
But Riley noted at the July meeting that 43 teachers have said they will not or cannot come back to teach, and over 250 families said in an early summer survey they did not want to send their children back to school until the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.
The district issued another survey last week to all families, with responses due back to district administrators by 9 a.m. Monday. Results of that survey have not been released.
"The survey was meant to simply find out who was electing the distance learning option over any plan to return to either of the two 'in-person' school options, not to decide on an 'every day' or hybrid option," Riley said in the Monday letter.
Following the board's endorsement of a full return, parents and faculty spoke out on numerous social media platforms to voice their preference for a hybrid return that still followed all CDC safety guidelines.
In fact, support for a more comprehensive safety plan led to teachers and parents hosting a School Safety First Car Caravan Rally on Thursday. During the rally, a line of cars each carrying decorated windows and stickers supporting a limited return to class drove from Stonington High School to Mystic and back to Pawcatuck before returning to the high school.
Riley said Monday that school staff and administrators remain committed to putting safety first and foremost, and indicated that the district is prepared to provide high-quality educational programs regardless of the return-to-school plan chosen. He said the district is also prepared to adjust pending future changes in recommendation from Gov. Ned Lamont or the Connecticut Department of Education.
He asked that parents and students also be prepared for sudden changes, which would be implemented as necessary.
"These are very difficult and uncertain times. All stakeholders need to embrace that uncertainty and be ready for any change in our instructional delivery model at any time," Riley said. "All expectations need to be tempered with the reality that none of us can predict how circumstances will unfold over the next several months."
