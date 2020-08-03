STONINGTON — Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said in a letter to parents Monday he will recommend the district return to school using a hybrid model that would involve students receiving in-school instruction two days per week and distance learning instruction the remaining three days.
In the letter, Riley cited the district's inability to meet Center for Disease Control guidelines, health department recommendations and other safety measures if students fully returned to school as the reason for the hybrid recommendation. The report detailing the recommendation will be sent to members of the Board of Education this week for inclusion on the board's Aug. 13 meeting agenda.
"The hybrid model will allow all students to attend in-person two days per week and online three days per week," Riley said. "That will allow us to keep the 6-ft distancing requirement in all classes, keep in school class sizes to around 10 students, reduce the number of students in a building by 50% and reduce the number of students on buses significantly."
Families who wish to use a full distance learning model instead will still have that opportunity, he said. Those families will be asked to register for full distance learning following the board's Aug. 13 meeting.
— Jason Vallee
