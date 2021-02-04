STONINGTON — For reasons including safety, consistency for students and logistical reasons, Stonington Superintendent of Schools Van Riley said this week that the town’s schools are unlikely to return to full in-person learning in the near future.
The district, which continues to operate using a hybrid model in order to comply with social distancing requirements and safety protocols set by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, is looking at ways to assure a safe return to full-time schooling this fall, even under the strictest of CDC protocols.
In a letter sent to Stonington Public Schools families and staff on Tuesday afternoon, Riley defended the district’s handling of the pandemic and rebuffed concerns regarding the district not yet returning to a full-time, in-person learning model. He urged families to be patient and understanding of logistical challenges and safety concerns in trying to implement a full-return model right now, saying the district remains committed to returning to a more traditional learning model as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We are beginning to plan for the fall with the intent to offer in-school options for all students that meet CDC and (Connecticut Department of Public Health) guidelines,” Riley said in the letter. “If we are able to open full time sooner and can assure families and staff that we are following all safety protocols, we will certainly move in that direction.”
The letter comes in response to public comments and questions from parents regarding when the district intends to return to full in-person learning. The district has received growing correspondence in the past couple weeks as other school districts, including North Stonington, have announced their intent to return to more traditional learning models in the coming months.
North Stonington Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero announced late last month that students would have the opportunity to return to class four days per week beginning Feb. 22, with the district seeking a five-day return beginning March 29. He said the phased return is designed to aid transition and assure students remain safe while continuing to follow all established social distancing protocols.
“This is really no different than the plan we had developed in November regarding a full return,” Nero said. That plan was eventually put on hold out of an abundance of caution as some families were expected to travel during the holiday season.
North Stonington Public Schools is able to provide space thanks in part to recent renovations, and Riley said that due to Stonington’s larger student population, some of the techniques or opportunities available to smaller districts such as North Stonington and others who have decided to return to more traditional models are simply not available here.
Riley said among issues facing the district is proper staffing. Stonington schools are currently averaging over 30 teacher and staff absences per day, with some unanticipated absences due to quarantine requirements and a shortage of qualified substitutes.
Returning to full in-person learning under current CDC protocols of 6-foot distancing, use of masks and proper ventilation would also require the district limit classroom sizes to 12 to 13 students each. Such a move would require schools to split hybrid cohorts and move some classrooms off-campus or to other parts of the facility including gymnasiums and auditoriums, an effort that would be disruptive to student learning. He said the district would also need to purchase furniture and materials, a cost-prohibitive venture in what is expected to be a tight budget year.
He said the district has been able to provide a high quality education to local children through the pandemic. Stonington schools have remained in a hybrid model since students returned from summer vacation September, with students only going full distance learning due to inclement weather and preemptively to prevent outbreak around vacation times.
Riley said any cohort pivot to full-distance learning has been due “primarily to contact-tracing situations because of athletics.”
In the meantime, he said the district will continue to do what it can to provide a quality education and have students return to the classroom as soon as is safely possible. He said the district is also paying close attention to news regarding a new COVID-19 variant, vaccination efforts and other aspects of the pandemic that will impact the decision to return to full in-person learning.
“The situation remains a dynamic one. With the new variant now being identified within the state, it is premature to change the instructional model and put students and staff at risk when the public health community supports the current model,” Riley said. “Our best course is to proceed with the current model as we await for vaccines to become available for staff and students.”
