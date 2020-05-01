PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m., on proposed changes to hunting, freshwater fishing, and falconry regulations.
The meeting will be on Zoom at zoom.us/j/6456205512. To join the public hearing using a phone for audio, click on “Join by Phone” and follow the information on the screen to dial in.
To make a public comment during the hearing, participants should click the “Raise Hand” button on the screen. All interested parties are invited to request additional information or submit written comments concerning the proposed amendments and regulations to Ashley Schipritt at ashley.schipritt@dem.ri.gov or via mail at 3 Fort Wetherill Road, Jamestown, RI 02835. Inquiries must be received by Tuesday, May 14, for the hunting and falconry rules and by Saturday, May 25, for the proposed freshwater fishing rules.
Copies of the draft regulations are available at dem.ri.gov/documents/regulations.
