RICHMOND — A routine Town Council meeting took an unexpected turn Tuesday when a participant verbally attacked councilor Mark Trimmer in an incident that has become known as “Zoombombing.”
The council was using the Zoom teleconferencing platform to conduct the meeting. Council president Richard Nassaney, councilor Ronald Newman and town clerk Sarah Rapose were in the council chambers and the remaining councilors and administrators were participating from their homes when a man, whose identity is still to be confirmed, called in and began to address Trimmer, claiming several times to have (expletive) his wife before town administrator Karen Pinch said he was shut out of the meeting.
“This guy Zoombombed our meeting, unfortunately, with some vulgar remarks, directed at a town councilman, and we had to take steps to remove him from the meeting electronically,” she said. “It took us a second to figure out who was speaking and get him off the call, but we were successful in doing that, and fortunately, that was the only incident.”
Trimmer said he could not discuss the details of the complaint he has filed with police, but he conceded that the incident had been unnerving.
“I filed a complaint and I can’t comment further on an ongoing investigation,” he said. “It shook me up. Anytime someone attacks my family, it shakes me up. I’m a resilient guy. I can handle myself physically and mentally but I don’t want someone to attack my child or my wife.”
Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson said he could not comment on the complaint or confirm the identity of the man who called in to the meeting.
Nassaney said he had found the unprovoked attack unsettling.
“I was kind of disturbed about it,” he said. “Hopefully, I was able to keep my cool. I don’t know how I sounded, but my heart was just racing.”
As legislative bodies have been required to switch to virtual meeting platforms during the COVID-19 crisis, Zoombombing, in which outsiders attempt to hijack or otherwise disrupt meetings, has become such a common occurrence that Zoom CEO Eric Yuan found it necessary to reassure users in an April 7 message that his company was taking the security issues seriously.
“We’re looking into each and every one of them. If we find an issue, we’ll acknowledge it and we’ll fix it,” he said.
Pinch said Zoombombing had become almost routine.
“We were kind of expecting it, and I know other towns have had worse,” she said, referring to Tuesday’s profane call.
Nassaney said the town was not planning to switch meeting platforms.
“I think that it’s just a matter of being vigilant with your finger on the ‘dump’ button,” he said. “Only because we have two members that are not computer-savvy, so Zoom is probably the easiest platform for everybody to be on, and I think if we went to a different platform it would make it even more difficult. And for the most part, everybody is very respectful and it’s a very seamless process.”
