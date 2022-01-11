RICHMOND — Staff with the town clerk's office and in other departments are pivoting to remote-only services after a spike in illness and exposure to COVID-19.
The Town Clerk’s Office announced on social media Tuesday morning that it would not be opening for in-person services, the latest in numerous state and local efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the community. Richmond Town Council President Nell Carpenter said the decision resulted from an inability to properly staff the office without potentially putting staff or residents in danger.
“Due to a number of concerns regarding close contacts and positive tests, it was in the best interest of the community to keep the Town Clerk’s Office closed,” she said.
The town clerk's office closing is among several precautions, including a shift to virtual meetings under state order, that the town has taken to protect its staff and residents.
Carpenter said officials are continuing to monitor the number of cases in the community and risk of transmission, and will do what it can to assure that everyone is able to remain safe. She said the town would continue to reevaluate operations daily and would be open for in-person interactions once it is safe to do so.
She said in the coming weeks, the town will continue to look at additional ways to protect residents without infringing on businesses and access to government. She said she will continue to work with Town Administrator Karen Pinch, who has taken the lead in providing safety assurances, to keep everyone safe.
“We will do everything in our power to protect the community and our staff. The one promise we can make is that we will take every measure possible to keep people safe,” Carpenter said.
