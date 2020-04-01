RICHMOND — Richmond’s elderly residents are an independent bunch, but Senior Center Director Dennis McGinnity wants to make sure that anyone who needs help during the COVID-19 pandemic will get it.
“For the most part, our senior population is mobile,” he said. “They’re able to get out, go to the Stop and Shop and pick up some groceries or to CVS and pick up a prescription, so they’re able to move around and do the things necessary and then they hunker down.”
But some people are housebound, so on March 13, the town launched an outreach program to recruit volunteers to help older residents who can’t leave their homes.
“The town of Richmond and the Richmond senior center have joined forces to put a program in effect where we’ve got a list of volunteers who are willing to go to shut-ins’ homes and help them with shopping, taking them to drugstores or do shopping for them,” he said. “This is strictly for Richmond people and it is strictly for people who are shut-ins. We can’t do it for people who have other members of the family who can help them.”
Town Administrator Karen Pinch said the town acted early, posting the call for volunteers on its website and social media as the crisis was developing.
“We tried to get out in front of the situation of senior citizens not being able to get out for necessities,” she said. “Since our senior/community center was closed, and Dennis McGinnity was offering to help, we made that the hub for pairing volunteers with those needing assistance.”
All volunteers go through police background checks, which take about one day to complete.
“We have regular folks from all walks of life that have volunteered to do this,” McGinnity said. “They go through a police background check and we have a photo I.D., so anybody getting in touch with a person asking for help, they’ve had a thorough background check. Anybody coming to your door, they will show you identification if you request it.”
Pinch said the town had not yet received many requests for assistance.
“So far, the response of volunteers has been inspiring," she said. "The call for assistance has been very low, but a few have called just to confirm that it will be available to them should they need it.”
McGinnity said just knowing they weren’t alone made a tremendous difference to older residents. One man wanted to know that he would have someone to call if he needed something.
“I connected him with one of our volunteers and I asked him to call this gentleman and assure him that if he needed something that he could call him,” McGinnity said. “This elderly man was so happy that he had somebody to call, and that relief, I could hear that in his voice.”
Senior center Vice Chairwoman Jackie Lombardo has been volunteering in the program.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “I know that it’s already worked.”
Lombardo said she had been helping a neighbor who is watching her grandchildren while their mother, a nurse, is working in Connecticut.
“I made some bread for them,” Lombardo said. “I’m making homemade bread and, matter of fact, I’ve got a dessert that I’d better bring down to the kids, because they’ve got the home-schooling and everything.”
Former Town Council president B. Joseph Reddish is also a member of the senior center and is participating in the new program.
“I’m available, since I am local and work from home for the business I’m in right now,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea to have that ready to go, just in case somebody needs assistance. So often, they wait until the last minute and scramble to find people to pair with individuals that need assistance, so to be proactive about it, I think it’s a perfect measure to take, especially for the seniors in our community.”
