RICHMOND — With pandemic restrictions putting a damper on Halloween fun, Richmond Recreation Director Sally Lambert decided to try something different: a pumpkin-carving contest for families.
“In the middle of the pandemic, I just wanted to bring a nice visual to people driving by. Halloween is still on,” she said. “And, to give kids and parents something to do during this time.”
She began calling for entries about three weeks ago and the judging took place on Thursday. Prizes, in the form of Dunkin' Donuts gift cards, were awarded in three categories: Most Creative, Spookiest, and Top of the Patch.
Contestants were also asked to include flameless lights with their pumpkins so they could be lit up when it got dark. All the entries are displayed on the porch at the side of Town Hall and will be lit by town staff on Halloween.
Town Administrator Karen Pinch said she had placed the pumpkins on the side of the Town Hall facing Richmond Townhouse Road, where they would be most visible from the road.
“Those stairs are really wide there by council chambers,” she said. “A lot of the porch is covered by bushes but in that section where the stairs are, the stairs are so wide I figure we can take up at least half the width of the stairs and then tier them.
A first for the town, the contest was a bright spot in a year of disappointments.
“We didn’t have camp this year and we were looking for kind of a fun thing for the kids to do that was safe, socially distant, but engaging, and something that keeps the kids occupied and interested,” Pinch said.
The winning pumpkins, out of 22 entries, were Emma Hughes for “Most Creative,” and the Malley family for “Spookiest” and also "Top of the Patch.”
Lambert said she would probably organize a similar contest next year.
“We will most likely do it every year,” she said. “I’m looking for something creative to do for the holidays as well … I think people are happy to add something normal into their holidays.”
Lambert said that she was hoping to hear from residents who have ideas for creatively and safely celebrating the upcoming holidays.
“If anybody has an idea for decorating for the upcoming holidays, I’d love to hear them,” she said.
Lambert can be reached at recreation@richmondri.com.
