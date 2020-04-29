Rhode Island state troopers are taking a moment amid the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis to help local communities in a different way — by reading children's books for families to enjoy.
The Rhode Island State Police on Wednesday launched State Trooper Story Time, a new program which aims to create a connection between state police and local families by offering children an opportunity to hear troopers read a variety of stories through videos that will be available on the Rhode Island State Police website.
Col. James M. Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and and director of the Department of Public Safety, said the effort is designed to simulate the in-person experience that children would normally receive when state troopers visit a classroom.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented our Troopers from visiting classrooms this spring and many of them truly missed that experience,” said Manni said. "State Trooper Story Time gives us the opportunity to participate in the state’s distance learning efforts and encourage our youngest learners to develop a love for books.”
The videos will be released on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1 p.m. and will be posted on the Rhode Island State Police website at www.risp.ri.gov/gallery/storytime/index.php. Stories may also be posted to Facebook, state police said.
All books read in videos will be appropriate for children in preschool through fourth-grade and will include selections in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
“The books were chosen by the Troopers and represent their favorite books or ones they have enjoyed with their own children,” said Corp. Heather Palumbo, coordinator of State Trooper Story Time. “We have an enthusiastic group of readers and some fun surprise guests lined up through the end of the school year.”
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.