Shoppers walk near a social distancing arrow on a carpet in a hallway at Providence Place shopping mall, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Providence Place was opened Monday, June 1 for the first time since mid-March when it was closed in response to the coronavirus crisis. The mall has taken safety measures in response to the pandemic, including safe distancing signage and hand-sanitizing stations in common areas. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)