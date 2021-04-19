PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island on Monday opened up coronavirus vaccinations to all residents 16 years old and older and state officials are encouraging residents to sign up to get their shot.
Gov. Dan McKee said appointments are available on www.vaccinateri.org and another 9,000 appointments will be made available on Tuesday.
“This is a big day here in Rhode Island,” McKee said in an emailed statement. “It’s the one we’ve all been working towards.”
Also starting Monday, residents can get free rides to and from vaccination appointments through the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority.
Residents can go to www.ripta.com to find the best route to take them to a site. People who need fixed-route rides can contact RIPTA’s customer service team to provide their appointment information.
More than 327,000 people in the state have now been fully vaccinated, or more than 30% of the state’s population, although people who work or go to school in the state are also eligible to get a vaccination.
Officials said last week that the state remains on target to meet the goal of having 70% of the population partially vaccinated by mid-May, and 70% fully vaccinated by early June.
“We’re working to get our vaccination rates as high as possible in every community throughout Rhode Island, especially those communities that have been harder hit by COVID-19, such as our communities of color,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health.
