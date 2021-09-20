PROVIDENCE — More than 100 cultural, humanities and arts nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing nearly $1 million in federal funds to help them survive and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, officials anounced Monday.
The money administered by the RI Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grant program comes from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The money is separate from the $1.1 billion in ARPA funding awarded to the state.
The funds support grants of $8,000 each to 121 cultural, humanities and arts nonprofits, 95% of which are small to midsize, and many of which center people of color and Black residents.
“We’re proud that so many of these grantees are small and medium-sized organizations; represent culturally diverse communities; or are new to us,” Randall Rosenbaum, executive director of the Rhode Island State Council of the Arts said in a statement. “These grants will have a significant impact on communities throughout our state who have suffered greatly because of the pandemic.”
Health Department data
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday reported more than 900 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional virus-related deaths over the past three days.
Of the new cases, 881 were confirmed Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the remainder were added to previous dates.
The department does not update its data on weekends.
The three fatalities pushed the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 2,815, according to the department.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease was 119, up from 113 the previous day, according to the latest data. The number of people who have been fully vaccinated in the state is now nearly 705,000.
