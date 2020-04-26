The attorney generals of both Rhode Island and Connecticut have signed onto a coalition with 19 other state attorneys general seeking that 3M do more to stop the price gouging of its products.
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Wednesday that they had joined the effort, which was led by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. In a letter to 3M leadership, the coalition states that while 3M has committed to maintaining prices for N95 respirators, distributors and others in the marketplace have been charging unconscionable prices.
“It is crucial that hospitals, healthcare workers, and first responders have access to these masks and other PPE and that they are able to obtain them at reasonable prices so that they can care for patients with COVID-19 as well as others needing medical attention,” the letter states.
In separate press releases, both Neronha and Tong criticized the company's inability to track shipments in a way that would prevent price gougers from securing and withholding sale of products.
The effort is designed to seek help from the company rather than place blame, Tong said, and states are seeking to build a strong partnership to address the issue.
"3M has a unique and important role in this crisis," Tong said. "As a principal manufacturer of respirators and other PPE, 3M has the ability to help manage the supply chain by assisting the government in identifying bad actors and holding them to account. Today, Connecticut and 19 of our sister states are asking 3M to join us in helping protect those who are protecting us."
The letter asks that 3M consider taking action including publishing policies to prohibit price gouging by its distributors and establish consequences when it does occur; create a database of N95 respirators for use by government officials and healthcare workers; and become more transparent in how inventory is distributed and orders are filed.
In addition to Rhode Island, Connecticut and Virginia, the letter was also signed by attorneys generals in California, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
— Jason Vallee
