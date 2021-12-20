PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is expanding access to coronavirus vaccines as well as rapid COVID-19 testing as holiday gatherings have the potential to lead to a rise in new cases, officials said Monday.
The state is opening a new rapid testing site at the Chapel View Shopping Center in Cranston and expanding access to rapid testing at existing sites in Barrington, Central Falls, Cranston Parkade, Providence, Smithfield and Warwick, Gov. Daniel McKee and the state Department of Health said in a statement.
Testing is available for the symptomatic and asymptomatic and appointments are required, officials said. Additional new rapid testing sites will open in the coming weeks. The state will also delay the planned closings of two mass vaccination sites at Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston and East Providence. They will now remain open until the end of the month. People who need boosters as well as first doses are eligible.
The state has also scheduled several community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Tuesday in Providence, Newport, Central Falls, and Westerly. Registration is recommended for these clinics.
— Associated Press
