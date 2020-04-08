The Rhode Island Attorney General has a stern message for landlords across state during the COVID-19 public health crisis: If you evict your tenants without a proper court order, there will be consequences.
The Office of the Attorney General has received a growing number of complaints in the past week reporting landlords who are employing "self-help evictions," or evictions that seek to circumvent the required court process. Such evictions often include efforts such as changing locks on a tenant or forcibly removing tenant property without a court order.
"This ongoing public health crisis is difficult for everyone, and I understand that there are landlords who might be frustrated if they have a tenant that may owe them money and the usual court process is not presently available to them," said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. "That does not mean that they can simply ignore the law and take matters into their own hands, with all the accompanying problems."
Self-help evictions are illegal under Rhode Island General Statutes. Under the law, landlords can only evict a tenant by going to court and obtaining a court order.
The legal process is important to ensure that both parties’ rights are fairly heard and to avoid the person-to-person conflict, Neronha said in a press release. Tenants in the state are advised to keep making normal rent payments to the extent possible, and to seek legal guidance if they are being illegally evicted.
Under Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's stay-at-home order, which was extended to May 8 on Tuesday, courts have delayed all non-essential business, including eviction actions. Actions such as illegally changing locks, cutting off electricity, or otherwise trying to strong-arm a tenant out of a property are all examples of self-help evictions and will not be tolerated.
On Wednesday, the state announced that it was extending emergency court measures till May 17 but was working to develop alternatives to allow hearings and other business to be conducted.
Neronha said his office has received numerous complaints of such efforts occurring across the state.
"We heard about a woman whose landlord cut the power to her Providence apartment, where she lived with her 7-year-old daughter. While the tenant was out trying to find another apartment, the landlord changed the locks and threw out all her remaining belongings," Neronha said. "This type of conduct is what we are concerned about."
For more on landlord/tenant rights and laws, visit https://www.courts.ri.gov/Courts/districtcourt/Pages/Landlord%20Tenant.aspx.
—Jason Vallee
