CHARLESTOWN — The Department of Environmental Management has made several operational changes at Burlingame State Campground for the 2021 season. The main camp at Burlingame, which tends to become crowded and congested, will be restricted to tent-only campsites for those making new reservations. Individuals with current reservations will not be affected by the change in policy.
Thirteen camping sites will be reopened at Burlingame that had been previously closed to campers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Division of Parks and Recreation has evaluated these sites and determined that there is adequate space to allow for proper social distancing. As part of its review, the department has determined that two campsites need to be closed in order to allow for adequate space between camping sites.
Also, three cabins along the waterfront of Watchaug Pond have been relocated to ensure that all campers have convenient access to the shoreline in this part of the campground. Swimming is prohibited in this portion of Watchaug Pond. The beach will serve as a kayak and canoe launch, fishing area and a sandy spot to relax near the water. Pets may enter the water from this shoreline but must remain on a leash as required in the campground’s pet policy. A few parking spots will be added in this area for the convenience of campers.
The rules on campground vehicle passes and visitors that were implemented previously will remain in place this season. Vehicle passes will be limited to two passes per site. One vehicle pass is included with the reservation, which will be used for a single vehicle, a drivable camper or a vehicle towing a camper. A second vehicle pass may be purchased at the campsite. These passes are nontransferable and are required to be surrendered in order to allow additional passes to be issued. Visitors are prohibited at campground sites at this time. If and when visitors are allowed, there will be a restriction of two visitor car passes at each campsite. These passes will also be nontransferable and will need to be surrendered in order to allow additional passes to be issued.
Beginning April 9, the following campgrounds will be open daily: Burlingame State Campground and Charlestown Breachway in Charlestown; Fishermen’s Memorial Campground, Narragansett; and George Washington Memorial Campground, Glocester. The campground at East Beach in Charlestown will remain closed this year.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov or call 401-222-4700.
— Sun staff
