Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe early. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.