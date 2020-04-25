WAKEFIELD — Aquaculture in Rhode Island increased modestly in 2019, but the industry is bracing for major losses in the current year, the consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of shellfish markets.
Aquaculture crops include soft shell and surf clams, scallops, mussels and sugar kelp, however oysters are still the most popular farmed product, with more than 8.3 million sold in 2019. The farm gate value of aquaculture products was $6 million, a decline of 0.38%.
The number of farms in Rhode Island increased from 76 to 81, and the total area now under cultivation has increased by 6.2%, or nearly 20 acres, to just over 339 acres.
David Beutel, aquaculture coordinator for the Coastal Resources Management Council, prepared the report and cited a couple of factors which had put a damper on growth in 2019.
“We had two things,” he said. “At least four farms had a disease called SSO [a parasitic organism]. They had a large mortality event in May-June last year, so that really set those farms back. But then, some farms had a winter mortality event. What I think happened was the oysters woke up from their winter hibernation and there wasn’t enough food for them to eat. This is related to climate change.”
Oysters, Beutel explained, normally come out of hibernation at the same time as plankton blooms, and this time, it is likely that the bloom was out of sync.
“I think the plankton bloom occurred before the oysters woke up,” he said. “I could be wrong about this, but when they woke up, there wasn’t enough food for them to eat, so in that particular area, there was a large mortality in oysters that had been overwintered, so that means the crop was ready to harvest.”
The figures in the report were derived from an annual aquaculture survey distributed by the CRMC to all leaseholders. The monetary figures were calculated based on the estimated yearly average of wholesale prices from multiple sources. That number was then multiplied by the numbers reported by growers.
The COVID-19 pandemic, Beutel said, is currently having a devastating impact on growers. When restaurants first began closing down, shellfish that had already been harvested were discarded in landfills because there was no other place to dispose of them. Now, growers are leaving their oysters in the water and hoping the market re-opens soon.
“Farmers have had product to sell and they can’t sell it,” he said. “I expect a couple of things when the market does open up. Everyone’s going to jump in at once and the price is going to drop. So we might sell more oysters but reap less revenue.”
Jeff Gardner, owner of Watch Hill Oysters, has been growing oysters on 30 acres in Winnapaug Pond for about 30 years. Gardener said he was not impacted by the parasite or the winter kill, but he said it was always challenging to raise oysters from seed to market size.
“The oyster industry, I’m guessing, has a 50% survival rate to market,” he said. “If I have 40% survival to market, I’m pleased. There’s a lot of mitigating factors out there that affect it. When you start with little tiny babies and try to grow them, you have to take that into consideration.”
Gardner said restaurant closures had decimated his sales.
“We were doing just fine and then in a couple of days, we went to zero sales and zero income,” he said. “I’m going to give you an example of one of my accounts, Grand Central Station Oyster Bar. We’ve been selling to them for about 25 years. Their bookkeeper called up almost in tears, (and said) ‘we can’t tell you when we’re going to be able to send you another check.’"
Gardner said the repercussions of the pandemic were being felt throughout the industry and the businesses that supply it.
“Nobody saw this coming, and generally, this is a time of year when, as a farmer, because we’re farmers … this is when we have to buy our oyster seed,” he said. “And our hatcheries, where we get our seed, they had no forewarning and they can’t walk away from these things when they’re babies. They have to tend them every day, and they’re fully staffed and nobody has any money to give them for their seed.”
Gardner said he had gone from selling 200 bags of oysters a week to a handful and, sometimes, none. In addition to customers in Rhode Island and New York City, his oysters are sold as far away as California.
“All gone. Zero,” he said of the market. “Nobody’s going to buy oysters on the half shell and put them in a styrofoam box and take them home. We are a live shellfish grower. That’s the way people eat oysters. Curbside is open in some places, but they’re not ordering oysters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.