The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Parents and guardians may now register for appointments for children in that age group in Rhode Island.
The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine are still only available for ages 18 and older.
Appointments may be found at vaccinateRI.org or walk-up vaccination opportunities are available at the sites at Sockanosset Cross Road, 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston; the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Square, Providence; and in Middletown at 1400 West Main Road.
The Rhode Island Department of Health will also be working with school departments to include ages 12 to 15 at clinics currently being held in schools. Additionally, it is anticipated that large pharmacy chains will start offering vaccine to children in this age group later this week.
For more information, visit covid.ri.gov/vaccination.
— Sun staff
