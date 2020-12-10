CHARLESTOWN — With two weeks still remaining until Christmas, retailers and growers throughout Rhode Island are already selling out of real Christmas trees.
At Riverside Tree Farm in Charlestown, owner Jane Durning said she had sold out right after Thanksgiving.
“We sold out on the 29th of November,” she said.
With COVID-19 restrictions requiring families to stay close to home during the holidays, more people are going all out to make their homes as festive as they can, and that includes putting up real Christmas trees.
“They basically were skipping over Thanksgiving and going into the whole Christmas season, just to cheer themselves up,” Durning said.
Tom Geary, owner of Bedrock Farm in South Kingstown, also reported brisk sales.
“Through the roof,” he said of his sales. “We closed down Sunday night on Thanksgiving weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, we were absolutely overrun.”
In Westerly, Mitch Levocowich said sales at his Pleasant Acres nursery had been better than expected.
“I think things are going well, all things considered,” he said. “We have trees left. Wreaths are extremely popular. I think we’ve gone through more wreaths and I’ve been making more wreaths than I have in years past, especially decorated wreaths …. They want something that’s already made, decorated. We go over almost every wreath and decorate it with a bow that we made and pine cones that we’ve painted.”
The National Christmas Tree Association in Littleton, Colo., represents growers and retailers across the country. In recent years, the association has been urging consumers to ditch their artificial trees and return to real trees, but this year, it appears that consumers don’t need much persuading.
Spokesman Doug Hundley said Christmas tree sales are exceeding expectations across the country.
“It seems to be a nationwide phenomena,” he said. “We think that, of course because of COVID, people are home-bound and they are wanting to make the most of the Christmas experience, the Christmas season, spirit. I think everybody needs an uplifting Christmas season to help them with the COVID blues, and people seem to be showing up at ‘choose-and cuts.’ Maybe they weren’t even open yet, but people were showing up in mid-November, looking to start decorating for Christmas.”
There were still some trees left at Pinecrest Farm, where owner Steve Markhart said trees were a side business.
“We’re kind of hidden in the backwoods of Richmond,” he said. “We’ve probably got 1,000 trees, maybe. It’s nothing huge. The people that came yesterday said ‘We haven’t had a tree in a long time,’ and there was quite a few of them — they said ‘We’re going to have a tree this year. We wanted a real one.’”
Heather Faubert of the University of Rhode Island’s plant protection clinic said people were also enjoying the experience of buying a real Christmas tree.
“People want a reason so they can be outside, doing something healthy and active and breathing fresh air,” she said. “Very little risk. Go and get your tree and set it up and it’s so enjoyable.”
Like Faubert, Ken Ayars, chief of agriculture at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, works with farmers who have told him that this year’s Christmas tree sales have been great.
“I’ve heard really the same thing from every Christmas tree grower that I’ve talked to,” he said. “Really, really strong demand. In some cases, their best ever … whether it’s horticulture or food, the growers who have retail, which is an important component, have all reported really good years.
Christmas tree shortages ahead?
The Christmas tree boom could be short-lived because of a shortage of tree seedlings. Growers replace trees that have been cut and sold with seedlings that they purchase from specialized suppliers, mainly in the central United States and the Midwest.
Wildfires in the western states have resulted in a higher demand for seedlings, so suppliers have pivoted to growing seedlings for reforestation, leaving Christmas tree growers scrambling. Recent droughts have also contributed to the shortage.
“It is getting harder and harder to find the replacement trees,” Durning said. “New England-wide, most of the growers that grow the small seedling stock are out of stock and a lot of the ones that are out in the Midwest are also out of stock.”
Durning has already ordered seedling for planting in the spring, but is uncertain about ensuing seasons.
“We’re just hoping that we’ll be able to get them for 2022,” she said. “There is definitely a shortage of Christmas trees and there will be a shortage of Christmas trees for several years to come, and a lot of that is because it’s getting harder and harder for the Christmas tree growers to find the baby trees, the little transplants and the seedlings to replace the trees that we’re cutting.”
Hundley said the seedling shortage would be felt nationwide.
“It’s even harder for a local Christmas tree grower to get seedlings when their commercial neighbors are ordering tens of thousands,” he said. “You have to order a year or two ahead.”
