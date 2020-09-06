STONINGTON — Walking into the main entrance of Stonington High School this week, visitors were met with two sanitation stations and a new-look main office, with the once open-air concept suddenly confined behind a hanging partition.
The hallways themselves are lined with special marking tape, encouraging students and staff to remain to the right and keep the appropriate 6-foot distance. There will be no use of lockers, staff said, and traditional classrooms have been redesigned with a maximum of 15 desks in any given room, with appropriate distance between and 9 feet of space between the students and teachers.
One thing that hasn’t changed has been the attitude of the staff. In the language arts hallway, teachers stood spaced 6-feet apart on Tuesday with masks on sharing ideas and talking about different ways to engage the students, and the excitement in their voices was unmistakable. Stonington High School Principal Mark Friese and Associate Principal Alicia Dawe said they are proud of how the staff has made the best of a less than ideal situation and everyone is ready for children to return to class.
“We want the experience to be as normal as is possible in this world right now,” Friese said. “Our team … that’s what we do. We want to make sure our kids have what they need to learn, grow and succeed.”
It will be a very different year for Stonington students, approximately 82% of which will be returning to school two days per week beginning Tuesday under a two cohort, hybrid model designed to reduce class sizes, enhance safety protocols, quell potential outbreaks and provide in-person learning. Some families have elected to utilize an alternative distance learning option and will be attending classes on schedule, but virtually, five days per week.
Numerous
preparations
Across the district, schools have made the vast majority of adjustments already and custodial crews were working hard to install roughly 700 partitions designed to create an added layer of protection at tables and in spaces where desks or students could not be properly separated.
Peter Anderson, director of facilities and operations, said the focus remains on safety first, and that has meant making a number of adjustments and meeting challenges the district has never had to consider before.
“The custodial team has worked tirelessly to prepare and we have fine tuned our operation logistics to keep the process running as smooth as possible,” Anderson said.
For starters, the district has invested in nearly 12,000 disposable masks to make sure no one is ever entering a building without one, and every school has been stocked with cleaning materials, disinfectant and hand sanitizers. Soft surfaces, such as throw carpets, have been removed from the elementary schools and unnecessary furniture has been relocated to supply closets at each location to reduce the amount of high-touch surfaces wherever possible.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines and state Department of Health recommendations have emphasized the need for better ventilation. Anderson said the district has adjusted by working with HVAC vendors to increase airflow in a manner that includes only 100% filtration with no recirculation. Each morning at 2 a.m., he said 100% of the air in the school is replaced as part of an hour-long process.
Deep cleaning will take place each Wednesday and every weekend, followed by a full disinfection spray of the schools. High-touch surfaces including door handles and entrances will be cleaned every day, sometimes multiple times, and at the middle school and high school there will be a break in between classes for desks to be sanitized as well.
“Our staff, especially the custodial team, is well-versed and ready to go,” Anderson said. “They’ve done a tremendous job and have been efficient enough that they have been able to take on 22 other municipal buildings to disinfect since the pandemic started.”
Another noticeable change will come in how lunches are handled. At the high school for example, there will be only two students to a table with a partition divider in between and lunch options will be pre-packaged with either a hot or cold option rather than the usual pick-and-choose set-up that the district had used prior to last March.
All schools will also be given at least two large tents measuring 800 square feet that will be able to be used for mask breaks, socially distanced outdoor lessons and more.
A focus on
relationships
For those at the high school, there will be a mix of traditional learning mixed with an added focus on student interaction and developing relationships. Dawe said that with such unusual circumstances, it will be critically important to monitor mental health and stress of students in order to allow them to properly focus on learning.
“We’ve been telling the teachers to get to know the students, to take advantage of this hybrid model to get to know their students on a more intimate level. There is no better way for a teacher to connect with the students than to learn what their interests are and how to keep them engaged, whether they are in class or learning from home,” she said.
In fact, the focus over the past several weeks has been making sure students and their families at all district schools are knowledgeable about safety protocols in a host of ways. All schools have held virtual and/or in-person orientations, parent meetings and other educational forums.
Teachers and administrators at the Deans Mill School have produced a series of videos to explain the importance or both masks and mask breaks, and guidance staff in the district has reached out directly to families including distance learners to make sure they are comfortable and understanding of the current circumstances.
The district will also utilize specific half-day schedules during the first week to help the students adjust — all students have been out of classrooms for seven months now — and to iron out any small issues that might be identified.
Prepared to adjust
Friese and Dawe each said they are proud of how his staff has handled the situation and confident that they are ready to go. The district has been prepared well enough in advance, they said, that during the last weekend in August, the school was one of just three in the region to host an SAT exam.
The exam, which included 106 participants from Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York, went without a hitch or any evidence of virus transmission. Perhaps more importantly, Dawe said, it provided staff with an opportunity at a dry run that helped further instill confidence in the protocols that are already in place.
Friese will be the first to admit, however, that all the preparations do not mean everything will be perfect and adjustments won’t be needed.
“We are prepared and have a variety of resources available. I know it won’t be perfect on day one, but we will remain focused on a safety-first approach and will be reevaluating almost daily over the first couple weeks, as well as periodically throughout the year,” he said.
Friese and Dawe said they have also seen a strong level of early compliance from students during orientation and SAT events, and anticipate that there will be few problems whatsoever when it comes to basic precautions such as wearing masks.
Many of the students expressed great enthusiasm in returning to school and Friese said conversations he’s had with students from all grade levels have shown they understand the importance and are motivated to be good citizens in order to prevent having to be stuck at home due to a future outbreak.
“One of the reasons the kids have been so willing to comply is that they’ve seen what can happen, they’ve seen the issues at other schools in the nation and they know if things are not done right, the number of cases will spike and they won’t be able to enjoy the full experience,” he said.
