STONINGTON — When the COVID-19 pandemic brought communities across Connecticut to a screeching halt last spring, it marked the beginning of a new era for staff at Stonington Human Services.
With unemployment plaguing Connecticut and residents urged to remain home to help contain the then-rapid spread of the virus, it took some time before many of the first-time help-seekers came forward to admit they needed assistance. Within a few months, however, the requests for assistance had grown by more than 25%.
Leanne Theodore, director of Stonington Human Services, said it doesn't seem the need will go away anytime soon. Whether you need unemployment advocacy, food assistance, heating assistance or other assistance of some kind, she said her staff is ready to help.
“Our theme for the past year has been about being flexible and learning to pivot on a daily basis,” Theodore said. “We are pivoting internally and we are pivoting to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.”
The need isn’t likely to subside in the immediate future, Theodore and Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said, especially with a recent spike in infections associated with the omicron variant. Inflation has also contributed to financial uncertainty for families as economic conditions remain fragile.
From the 2018-19 fiscal year to the 2019-20 fiscal year, the agency saw a 27% increase in overall requests for services. That need has only continued to rise, with the agency serving 1,093 households as of Dec. 15, up from 1,005 the previous year.
The town and its many partners, a consortium of more than 30 regional nonprofits, are prepared to meet the need.
“We are so fortunate to have a great number of nonprofit partners in the community, and Stonington Human Services does a great job of working with them, so there are not a lot of duplications, allowing us to meet a greater variety of needs,” Chesebrough said. “The agency works as a triage for residents, and it has been a critical resource for our community throughout the pandemic.”
The agency was able to find a single mother of twin girls who were born two months before the pandemic affordable day care options that helped her get back to work so she could continue to pay her bills without needing further assistance.
“They offered to help out with day care in such a huge way! I wasn’t expecting it at all,” the mom, who asked not to be identified, said in an email. “It truly brought me to tears. Took so much stress off my shoulders on how I was going to figure it all out.”
In addition to pulling together a list of all the agency's regional partners, which it now uses regularly to help put clients in touch with the right services, Human Services has also expanded efforts over the past several years to address mental health issues and provide better resources for evaluation, treatment and assistance.
Both Chesebrough and Theodore said the number of responses and references for mental health-related concerns has been rising over the course of the past decade, but the pandemic has compacted the issue.
The town responded earlier this year when, during a tough budget cycle that forced officials to consider a variety of cuts, selectwomen Deborah Downie and June Strunk offered to forgo their stipends in order to fund a community outreach specialist. The town hired Deanna Rushlow in June.
Rushlow works closely with Stonington Human Services and Stonington police to provide outreach in areas of social service delivery, including crisis interventions, follow-up services and critical outreach.
Police Capt. Todd Olson said earlier this year that Rushlow is “a great resource for residents,” offering a central contact for post-police services. In that role, he said she is able to provide mental health, health care and victim-support services to those who need it most — many of whom would otherwise fall through the cracks.
“Since Deanna started, we’ve already had more than 40 referrals for mental health and wellness needs,” Theodore said. “She has been an incredible addition to the team.”
The agency has also been fortunate to have many outgoing, caring and generous residents and businesses who have stepped up to provide support in many ways. One example is Stonington Feeds Stonington, a volunteer group that collects donations from the community to purchase gift cards from local businesses that are then donated to Stonington Human Services and go to those in need.
The effort, which began in April 2020 behind a concept brought forward by Stonington resident Nicole Jones, has grown quickly. Theodore said not only does it provide quality food options for less fortunate residents in town, but it offers aid to local businesses and residents that were heavily impacted by the pandemic.
With an eye to the future, Theodore said the agency is focused on continuing to expand community engagement, enhance recreational opportunities and programs and seek ways to provide more comprehensive mental health resources.
“One of our primary goals is to make sure everyone is able to find the help they need, and we are constantly looking for new and different ways to make that happen,” she said.
