STONINGTON — In an effort to combat the stress of the pandemic and promote community unity, town officials and local volunteers have come together to take part in the first communitywide Random Acts of Kindness Week.
The program, which is based on a national movement to promote kindness in communities throughout the U.S., began on Valentine’s Day and will continue through Saturday, officials said. The response in the community has been overwhelming, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said, and has already helped provide a moment of joy for many who needed a lift.
“With all the challenges out there, between the pandemic and economic hardships, we really wanted to do something that would promote positive interactions and boost morale,” Chesebrough said. “The goal is to share the idea that we as a community can get through this together.”
The concept is one the town first implemented in February 2020, Chesebrough explained. Staff at Stonington Town Hall agreed to participate in the first Random Acts of Kindness Week, and the program was well received.
This movement was inspired by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, a nonprofit organization invested in “making kindness the norm” and sharing the belief that all people can connect through kindness.
“Scientific evidence shows us the positive effects of doing kind acts for others as well as receiving or even witnessing kindness,” the organization states on its website. “Even the smallest act of kindness can change a life. In 2021, we encourage everyone to ‘Explore the Good and Make Kindness the Norm.’”
With residents and business owners in the community battling pandemic fatigue after nearly a year of social distancing, Chesebrough said town staff felt it would be beneficial to expand the program this year to involve the entire community.
“We’ve had so many people, so many organizations from the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce to groups like Stonington Feeds Stonington just jump onboard,” Chesebrough said.
Stonington Feeds Stonington, a nonprofit that formed last spring as a way of providing aid for both local restaurants and individuals in need, stepped up and promised to commit to 100 acts of kindness during the Random Acts of Kindness Week celebration.
In order to achieve that goal, founder Nicole Jones said on the group’s Facebook page that the organization will be using community donations to purchase 100 gift cards that will be randomly delivered throughout the week to those in need through a partnership with Stonington Human Services. Gift cards include numerous local coffee shops, bakeries and other restaurants.
By Wednesday morning, the effort had already resulted in the group aiding in delivery of 60 cards.
“60 random acts of kindness down, 40 more to go. All donations will continue to go to Stonington Human Services to support residents in need,” Jones said on Facebook.
To make a donation or for more information, visit the Stonington Feeds Stonington website at https://stoningtonfeedsstonington.com/donate/.
Chesebrough said efforts like this are a win-win, providing business for local restaurants and simultaneously providing food and hope to those who may be struggling as a result of the pandemic.
But the effort is also just one of several that has helped to brighten local spirits this week.
At the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, those who had read about the program volunteered to deliver meals to homebound residents and seniors. In another instance, someone went around and anonymously left flowers on neighbors’ doorsteps. In yet another, Chesebrough said a local resident delivered thank you gift cards to grocery clerks.
The town has encouraged those taking part in the program to include a “Pay Kindness Forward — tag, you’re it” card, which can be left where the act of kindness occurred. The town continues to offer these cards for use, and residents may pick them up from the dropbox location in front of Stonington Town Hall.
The town is also looking to reward efforts through a contest designed to recognize and reward those who went above and beyond to help others. The winner will be chosen by random lottery, Chesebrough said, because officials “would not feel appropriate judging people’s acts of kindness.”
Nominations for the drawing, which is hosted in partnership with the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, can be submitted at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSda-0fCFgVKivTui7NNqqTprOPabEFue0wh3icpN6WxInnStA/viewform.
Those wishing to submit a nomination may do so through Saturday. One random winner will be selected on Monday to receive a copy of the "Stonington Pop-Up Book," courtesy of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
Chesebrough said residents are also encouraged to share their own pictures and stories on social media using the hashtag #raktrag and tagging the town of stonington, @townofstonington.
“A small act of kindness can make a big difference,” Chesebrough said. "We hope this effort will further show just how kind and strong we are together as a community.”
