Tri-County Community Action Agency can now provide application assistance to residents seeking funds for rent and utilities through Rhode Island Housing. The R.I. Rent Relief Program has an estimated $200 million available statewide to pay for past due rent, past due utilities, or future rent for any Rhode Island renter who was affected financially by the COVID pandemic and shutdown.
The program provides up to 15 months of past utilities and/or past rent. Families who are homeless or in need of new housing may also apply for a security deposit and up to 12 months of future rent. There is no requirement to owe past rent in order to receive utility assistance. Landlords may apply also for funding for any tenant who has past due rent.
Households must have a loss of income or financial hardship that is related to the COVID pandemic and meet income requirements. Household earnings must be less than 80 percent of area median income to qualify.
Washington County residents can apply in Westerly at 34 Pond St.; Wakefield, at 1935 Kingstown Road; or North Kingstown at 415 Tower Hill Road. Applications can also be completed over the phone or through virtual meetings.
For more information, call 401-583-0075 or email housing@tricountyri.org.
