PROVIDENCE — Cultural and humanities nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing nearly $1 million in federal coronavirus funding to help them recover from the pandemic, officials said Monday.
The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities have announced a collaborative partnership to distribute the funds, from the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.
The grants, called the RI Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grants, are designed to assist nonprofits with general operating support to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from pandemic-related hardships.
Organizations focused on the Black, Indigenous and people of color population as well as nonprofits with annual budgets under $500,000 will be prioritized.
“The arts, culture and humanities communities are an important economic driver in our state. These funds from the American Rescue Plan, through the National Endowments for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, deliver critical investments in this sector supporting its recovery and full return,” Gov. Daniel McKee said in a statement.
R.I. Department of Health data
The Rhode Island Department of Health on Monday reported 90 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional virus-related death over the past three days.
The department does not update its data on weekends.
The state transmission rate remained in the moderate category, even though the number of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days rose to 16.2 from 14 the previous week.
The single death over the weekend, reported Saturday, was the state’s first virus-related fatality since June 29.
The number of people in the state who have now been fully vaccinated is nearly 643,000.
