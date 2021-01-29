The state Department of Health has started to allocate a small number of COVID-19 vaccines to cities and towns for residents who are 75 or older.
The small allocation precedes a larger rollout planned for the same age group in mid-February.
In Westerly, town staff, Westerly police and personnel at the Westerly Housing Authority and Westerly Senior Center registered 110 residents on Thursday and Friday for the doses allocated to the town. Officials were informed Tuesday evening that the vaccines would be available and developed a plan for contacting individuals on Wednesday.
Most of the people who were called were randomly selected using the municipal voter roll. Registered voters who are 75 and older were identified from the voter list and the names were then sorted randomly using the last four numbers of their phone numbers, according to Town Manager J. Mark Rooney. Some of the 34 housing authority and senior center individuals were not taken from the voter list in order to include individuals who might not be registered to vote.
"We tried to get across the demographic as best we could," Rooney said.
The first round of shots will be administered Sunday and Wednesday at South Road Elementary School in Wakefield. The school has been used as a vaccine location for several weeks for police and other first responders from Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton, Richmond, Narragansett and North Kingstown.
State health officials have said additional doses, in larger numbers, will be allocated for towns and cities in mid-February. Police Chief Shawn Lacey said town officials anticipate being approved for 160 doses per week for four weeks starting around mid-February. Officials said the additional doses will be administered at a site in the town and that registration, on a first-come first-served basis, will be organized through a state website.
"The only reason the Wakefield site is being used this time is because we were under a time constraint to do this," Lacey said.
The vaccine to be administered on Sunday and Wednesday was manufactured by the Moderna biotechnology company and was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected. The vaccine is delivered in two doses. The second round will be administered 28 days after the first.
There are about 2,200 Westerly residents who are 75 or older, Rooney said.
The towns of Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond were each allocated 38 doses, according to a state health department spokesman. About 5,000 doses were identified to start the effort to provide vaccines for state residents who are 75 or older. The vaccine was allocated to cities and towns based on the percentages of their populations that are 75 years of age and older, the spokesman said.
