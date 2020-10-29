A rise in the number of reported illegal evictions has led the Rhode Island Attorney General to issue a warning to landlords that they will face civil or even criminal penalties if they attempt to evict tenants without an official court order.
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a press release Thursday that his office has received reports of an increasing number of self-help evictions in recent weeks and, as a result, has issued an updated guidance to ensure a continued law enforcement focus on self-help evictions.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, these illegal efforts have been seen by both Rhode Island Legal Services and the Rhode Island Center for Justice, where tenants often turn for help.
“The pandemic has resulted in tremendous financial hardship for landlords and tenants alike,” said Attorney General Neronha. “While we recognize that, as I said back in April when we started seeing an increase in this practice, landlords cannot simply ignore the law and take matters into their own hands. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to heighten the dangers and public health consequences of housing instability, we can all agree that preventing or prosecuting self-help evictions must remain a law enforcement priority.”
A recent federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that, in many cases, makes it illegal for landlords to evict tenants until at least Dec. 31 may be contributing to this recent uptick in reports. The order applies to nonpayment of rent only, officials said, and evictions for other than nonpayment of rent are not affected and will proceed.
Craig Berke, director of community outreach and public relations for the Rhode Island judiciary, said earlier this month that the number of court filings related to evictions are down so far in 2020. He said the reason is unclear, but landlords have filed fewer evictions through September than over the same period in any of the previous five years.
Neronha said that some landlords, trying to circumvent the order, may resort to self-help eviction tactics rather than filing with the court.
In Rhode Island, it is unlawful to commit action outside of court order to evict tenants. Actions including changing locks, cutting off electricity, or otherwise trying to strong-arm a tenant out of a property are all examples of self-help evictions and are punishable by civil fines, criminal penalties or both.
Neronha said Rhode Island law has long been clear that landlords can only evict a tenant by going to court and obtaining a court order. Such legal process is important to ensure that both parties’ rights are fairly heard and to avoid the person-to-person conflict that the “self-help” route is likely to engender.
While municipal solicitors are typically responsible for investigating and prosecuting the misdemeanor criminal offenses that are likely to arise from self-help evictions, Neronha said his office is prepared to prosecute these matters in the District Court if that is a municipality’s preference.
Tenants who are being evicted by a landlord without a valid court order are advised to keep making normal rent payments to the extent possible and to seek legal guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.