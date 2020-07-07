CHARLESTOWN — The Quonochontaug Historical Society will zoom into summer 2020 with a series of virtual events beginning July 8. All events for the summer of 2020 will be held via Zoom teleconferencing.
The first of the summer programs, "Quonnie Life Saving Station," will be streamed on Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m., with guest speaker Amanda Keenan of the Mystic Seaport Museum. The program will encompass "thrilling rescues and day-to-day life of the surfmen and keepers" who once lived in the life saving station, according to a statement.
The society’s next program will be "Ceremonial Stonework" with Mark Starr, which will be streamed on July 22.
To stream the program or for more information, visit quonochontaughistoricalsociety.org.
